Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US Open order of play and schedule today including Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic

Both defending champions are in action on the first day of play in New York

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 26 August 2024 06:54
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz plays down US Open injury fears

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic headline the first day of action at the US Open as both of last year’s champions get their title defences underway in New York.

Gauff won a sensational first grand slam at her home major last September as the American defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final, but the Belarusian and world No 1 Iga Swiatek will be out to claim her crown.

Djokovic won a record-equalling 24th grand slam title in New York last year when he defeated Daniil Medvedev, and last month claimed Olympic gold in Paris to finally complete his major set.

A 25th grand slam title would put the 37-year-old out on his own - and he gets underway first before young rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are in action tomorrow.

Here’s the opening US Open order of play for the main show courts at Flushing Meadows

US Open order of play - Monday 26 August

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4pm BST start (12pm ET)

Ben Shelton (13) vs Dominic Thiem

Coco Gauff (3) vs Varvara Gracheva

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Sloane Stephens vs Clara Burel

Novak Djokovic (2) vs Radu Albot

Louis Armstrong Stadium

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Qinwen Zheng (8) vs Amanda Amisimova

Taylor Fritz (12) vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Frances Tiafoe (20) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Priscilla Hon

Grandstand

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Alexander Zverev (4) vs Maximilian Marterer

Paula Badosa (26) vs Viktorija Golubic

Gael Monfils vs Diego Schwartzman

Victoria Azarenka (20) vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

For the full order of play, click here

How can I watch the US Open?

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includesdeals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in