Taylor Fritz has the chance to end a 21-year wait for an American men’s US Open winner, but faces World No 1 Jannik Sinner in the New York final on Sunday night.

Fritz defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe in five sets to become the first man to reach the US Open final since Andy Roddick in 2006, and is now one win away from emulating Roddick’s 2003 victory.

Sinner, though, stands as the ultimate test, with the Italian winning his first grand slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year. He is on a 13-match winning run on hard courts at the majors.

Sinner defeated Britain’s Jack Draper in a dramatic semi-final on Friday night, but there were concerns for the 23-year-old after he fell on his left wrist and received medical treatment.

Fritz, who is through to his first grand slam final at 26, has faced Sinner on two previous occasions. Sinner won their last meeting at Indian Wells in 2023, with Fritz securing victory at the same tournament in 2021.

When is the US Open men’s final?

Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner will take to the court at 7pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 8 September in New York. The final will start at 2pm local time (ET).

How to watch

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnigh and the men’s final will be broadcast on the channel. Subscribers can stream the match online via the the Sky Sports Go app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz: Head to head

2023: Indian Wells - Sinner wins 6-4 4-6 6-4

2021: Indian Wells - Fritz wins 6-4 6-3

Route to final - Jannik Sinner

R1: Mackenzie McDonald 2-6 6-2 6-1 6-2

R2: Alex Michelsen 6-4 6-0 6-2

R3: Christopher O’Connell 6-1 6-4 6-2

R4: Tommy Paul 7-6 7-6 6-1

QFs: Daniil Medvedev 6-2 1-6 6-4 6-4

SFs: Jack Draper 7-5 7-6 6-2

Route to final - Taylor Fritz

R1: Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5 6-1 6-2

R2: Matteo Berrettini 6-3 7-6 6-1

R3: Francisco Comesana 6-3 6-4 6-2

R4: Casper Ruud 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-2

QFs: Alexander Zverev 7-6 3-6 6-4 7-6

SFs: Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-1