Liveupdated1725489075

Iga Swiatek v Jessica Pegula LIVE: Latest US Open tennis result and score as British No 1 surges into semi-final

The women’s world number one is looking to take a step towards her second Grand Slam title of the year, with men’s number one Jannik Sinner looking to do the same against 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev

Wednesday 04 September 2024 18:31
Comments
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates a point against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia during their Women's Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates a point against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia during their Women's Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Getty Images)

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

World No.1 Iga Swiatek takes on American hopeful Jessica Pegula in the US Open quarter-finals on Wednesday night, with men’s top seed Jannik Sinner in action against Daniil Medvedev afterwards.

23-year-old Swiatek is bidding for a second Grand Slam title of 2024, having won the French Open in June, while sixth seed home hopeful Pegula is aiming to qualify for her first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

Both players arrive in decent form ahead of their last eight match-up, with Swiatek having won the French Open in June and Pegula winning the Canadian Open and making the final in Cincinnati last month, and the winner will face either 22nd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or the unseeded Czech Karolína Muchová.

Later on in the evening, men’s number one Jannik Sinner will also be looking to take another step towards a second Grand Slam of the year, with the Italian arriving in fine form having won the Australian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Sinner takes on 2021 champion Medvedev in their quarter-final, and despite anti-doping controversy and 5-7 losing record against the Russian, the Italian is favourite both to progress and to capture a second major title of his career.

Follow all the latest score updates below, as well as build-up and reaction to other matches:

1725489019

Roger Federer says there are still questions to be answered over Jannik Sinner doping case

Roger Federer has questioned why Jannik Sinner was not provisionally suspended after the Italian world number one failed two drugs testsearlier in the year.

In March, Sinner twice tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid. He claimed the steroid had entered his system through a massage from his physiotherapist, and was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent tribunal in August.

There were claims that Sinner was receiving preferential treatment, with fellow player Denis Shapovalov writing on social media that there were “different rules for different players”. More recently, Sinner admitted that he got a frosty reception in the locker room at the US Open.

Roger Federer says there are still questions to be answered over Sinner doping case

The former world number one questions why Sinner wasn’t suspended while his anti-doping case was investigated

Chris Wilson4 September 2024 23:30
1725488419

US Open odds: Where Jack Draper ranks among final eight at Flushing Meadows

22-year-old Jack Draper is gearing up for his first Grand Slam quarter-final as he prepares to face Alex de Minaur at the US Open.

The current British number one beat Czech Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 16 to book his place in the final eight, and he faces the Australian 10th seed – who beat compatriot Jordan Thompson to get to this stage – on 4 September.

And with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz exiting the tournament at the third and second rounds respectively, Flushing Meadows could see a new champion in 2024.

Draper will feel like he can advance to the later rounds, but just where exactly does he rank among the remaining players?

US Open odds: Where Jack Draper ranks among final eight at Flushing Meadows

Draper beat Tomas Machac in straight sets to book his place in the men’s quarter-finals, and will face Australian Alex de Minaur next

Chris Wilson4 September 2024 23:20
1725487819

Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year

Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first grand slam semi-final with a 6-2 7-5 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the US Open.

In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned Badosa by winning the final six games of the second set to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.

Navarro consolidated an early break to go 3-0 up and leaned on her remarkable forehand while turning aside the two break points she faced to secure the first set in convincing fashion.

Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year

The New Yorker beat Paula Badosa to back up her victory over defending champion Coco Gauff

Chris Wilson4 September 2024 23:10
1725487279

US Open LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the US Open quarter-finals.

Iga Świątek is up first against home hopeful Jessica Pegula, before men’s number one Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev.

And we’ll have all the build-up, updates and reaction right here through the afternoon and into the evening.

Chris Wilson4 September 2024 23:01

