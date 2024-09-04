Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates a point against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia during their Women's Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. ( Getty Images )

World No.1 Iga Swiatek takes on American hopeful Jessica Pegula in the US Open quarter-finals on Wednesday night, with men’s top seed Jannik Sinner in action against Daniil Medvedev afterwards.

23-year-old Swiatek is bidding for a second Grand Slam title of 2024, having won the French Open in June, while sixth seed home hopeful Pegula is aiming to qualify for her first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

Both players arrive in decent form ahead of their last eight match-up, with Swiatek having won the French Open in June and Pegula winning the Canadian Open and making the final in Cincinnati last month, and the winner will face either 22nd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or the unseeded Czech Karolína Muchová.

Later on in the evening, men’s number one Jannik Sinner will also be looking to take another step towards a second Grand Slam of the year, with the Italian arriving in fine form having won the Australian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Sinner takes on 2021 champion Medvedev in their quarter-final, and despite anti-doping controversy and 5-7 losing record against the Russian, the Italian is favourite both to progress and to capture a second major title of his career.

Follow all the latest score updates below, as well as build-up and reaction to other matches: