Jannik Sinner continues his US Open defence against Alexander Bublik ( Getty Images )

Jannik Sinner faces the unpredictable Alexander Bublik at the US Open as the defending champion aims to return to the quarter-finals in New York.

World No 1 Sinner recovered from a set down to defeat Denis Shapovalov in the previous round while Bublik shocked home favourite Tommy Paul. The entertaining Bublik has a win over Sinner this season, winning on the grass in Halle after the Italian knocked him out of the French Open quarter-finals.

Earlier, Naomi Osaka returned to a grand slam quarter-final for the first time since 2021 as she swept Coco Gauff aside 6-3 6-2 in the meeting of former US Open champions.

The contest only lasted 64 minutes and it was a horror show for Gauff, who made 33 unforced errors and won just six points against Osaka’s serve.

There is an extremely promising sign for Osaka, however, with the 27-year-old having never lost at a grand slam when she has reached the quarter-final stage.

Follow live score updates from the US Open below: