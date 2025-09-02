US Open live: Pegula v Krejcikova latest score before Venus Williams in doubles action
Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz headlines the night session later as the US Open quarter-finals get underway
The US Open quarter-finals get underway as Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez look to continue their run in the women’s doubles. Williams called on her sister Serena to “show up” to her quarter-final against top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova as the 45-year-old aims to win her first grand slam title since 2017.
In the women’s singles, fourth seed Jessica Pegula made it through to a second US Open semi-final with a 6-3 6-3 win over a depleted Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula could face Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year’s final, with the World No 1 taking on former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Later, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a 25th grand slam singles title against Taylor Fritz, the last American standing in the men’s draw. Djokovic has won all 10 matches he has played against Fritz, but the fourth seed reached the final last season.
Also in the men’s singles, Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jiri Lehecka, looking to keep up with top seed Jannik Sinner, who raced into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Alexander Bublik last night.
Follow the latest scores and updates from the US Open below
Jessica Pegula through to second US Open semi-final
After six defeats in her first six grand slam quarter-finals, Jessica Pegula has now won two out of two in the last two years of the US Open.
She reached the final last year, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka, and there could yet be a rematch in the semi-finals.
Pegula has won 10/10 sets so far at the US Open.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-3 Barbora Krejcikova
Jessica Pegula is back into the US Open semi-finals! For the second year in a row, Pegula makes it through to the last-four, where she will play either Aryna Sabalenka or Marketa Vondrousova.
A tough day for Barbora Krejcikova, who looked a little drained after marathon efforts in the previous two rounds. The Czech struggled on serve and a double fault brought up match point, where Krejcikova lost it on the forehand error.
*Jessica Pegula 6-3 4-3 Barbora Krejcikova
Krejcikova gets one of the breaks back with an excellent return game, and roars as she finds the forehand winner.
The Czech is looking to come back from behind for the third match in a row. Pegula was 4-1 40-15 but her lead is back down to one game...
BREAK! *Jessica Pegula 6-3 4-1 Barbora Krejcikova
A big moment for Pegula. Krejcikova misses a forehand by an inch or two and Pegula takes her chance on the break point, after saving from the Czech in the previous game.
Krejcikova goes long and Pegula moves a double-break up.
Jessica Pegula 6-3 3-1 Barbora Krejcikova*
Pegula fends off a break point from Krejcikova and recovers well to making the double-fault.
Pegula is aiming to reach what would be a second grand slam semi-final. Before last season’s US Open run to the final, the American had lost six straight quarter-finals at grand slams.
Jessica Pegula 6-3 2-1 Barbora Krejcikova*
Krejcikova won on court for two hours and 30 minutes as she defeated Emma Navarro in the third round, then she was on court for over three hours as she saved eight match points in her win over Taylor Townsend.
She won both of those matches after dropping the first set, as well.
BREAK! *Jessica Pegula 6-3 1-0 Barbora Krejcikova
Pegula has won 17 of the 18 matches where she has won the first set at the US Open, and her chances of advancing to the semi-finals has just increased even further by breaking Krejcikova in the opening game of the second set.
Two double faults in that opening game from Krejcikova, who is broken to love and looks to have hit the wall after surviving a few long matches to reach the quarter-finals.
FIRST SET! Jessica Pegula 6-3 Barbora Krejcikova*
Pegula makes it nine sets in a row at this year’s US Open as she makes the breakthrough against Krejcikova.
A good hold to close it out with a couple of winners off the forehand side from 15-30 down.
BREAK! *Jessica Pegula 5-3 Barbora Krejcikova
The break swings back as Krejcikova makes double fault on 30-30 and then puts a backhand into the net.
Of the eight US Open quarter-finalists on the women’s side, all eight have reached a quarter-final of a major before and five of them are grand slam champions.
Pegula is one of the three who is looking for her first title, along with Amanda Ansimova and Karolina Muchova.
BREAK! Jessica Pegula 4-3 Barbora Krejcikova*
After failing to convert break point in the last game, Pegula is broken by Krejcikova to get the first set back on serve. This is a bad game for Pegula to give away, too, making a double fault on 15-15 followed by forehand and backhand errors.
