US Open live: Jannik Sinner fitness update ahead of Raducanu-Alcaraz in controversial new mixed doubles event
The world No.1 is scheduled to play in New York less than 24 hours after pulling out of the Cincinnati Open final
The new, and controversial, US Open mixed doubles event begins this afternoon with big names from tennis’ list of star players set to headline the tournament.
Among them are Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his win at the Cincinnati Open and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu who will partner each other over the two days of the competition.
But there are major doubts about Jannik Sinner after the world No. 1 pulled out of the Cincinnati final through illness partway through the opening set with Alcaraz leading 5-0. Sinner is fully focused on recovering in time for the US Open singles and is expected to withdraw from the mixed doubles later today.
The mixed doubles in New York will be staged on the two biggest courts – Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong – over Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August with the $1m on offer for the champion prize.
The top-seeded pair features British No 1 Jack Draper alongside Jessica Pegula, who face Alcaraz and Raducanu in the round-of-16.
Follow all the latest updates from the US Open with our live blog below
Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz share plane to New York ahead of mixed doubles
Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, the Cincinnati Open champions, shared a plane to New York on Monday evening ahead of the start of the US Open doubles tournament later today.
In a video posted by the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek and Alcaraz thanked the tournament organisers as they prepared to take off and make the short journey to New York. It did not appear as if Jannik Sinner was with them.
See you next year, from the champions 👋 @iga_swiatek x @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/7lRQrrRdSl— Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 19, 2025
Iga Swiatek sends ominous message to US Open rivals after securing Cincinnati title
Iga Swiatek underlined her status as potentially the favourite going into the US Open after defeating Jasmine Paolini to win the Cincinnati Open women’s title last night.
The Wimbledon champion intends to play in the US Open mixed doubles despite having an even shorter turnaround time than Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, with the women’s final taking place after the men’s in Cincinnati yesterday.
Iga Swiatek sends ominous message to US Open rivals after securing Cincinnati title
Jannik Sinner drops big clue around potential involvement in US Open mixed doubles
Jannik Sinner was not specifically asked whether he would skip the US Open mixed doubles after pulling out of the Cincinnati Open final with illness, but the 24-year-old did say that he now “a couple of days of recovery" before the start of his US Open singles defence latest this week.
"I love Grand Slams a lot. This is the main, main tournaments for my season and for my career," Sinner said.
"So US Open is going to be tough tournament, but in the same time, I'm looking forward to it. If I'm ready, physically and mentally, I will be ready to push.
“So as I said, now a couple of days of recovery, and then we get again back to work, and hopefully we'll be ready. So for sure, the main goal here in the US."
Jannik Sinner provides concerning update after sudden Cincinnati Open final retirement
Jannik Sinner’s preparations for his US Open defence have been disrupted by illness after the World No 1 was forced to retire from his Cincinnati Open final against young rival Carlos Alcaraz, lasting just five games.
Sinner was clearly out of sorts on a hot day in Ohio and lost his serve three times before pulling out from the match. The 24-year-old apologised to the crowd and confirmed he started feeling ill the day before, with his condition worsening on the day of the final.
Jannik Sinner provides concerning update after sudden Cincinnati Open retirement
Alcaraz sends message to Sinner on social media
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a budding rivalry and yesterday’s Cincinnati Open final was set to be the latest in a series of epic encounters between the two.
That was not to be and Alcaraz sent a message to Sinner on X after his withdrawal.
It read: “I’m so sorry for Jannik!
“Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires, especially in a final like this. Wishing you a speedy recovery!
“Very happy with my week in Cincinnati and feeling ready for the US Open!”
Sinner expected to withdraw from US Open mixed doubles
The main news this morning concerns men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
He faced Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final yesterday and had to withdraw with the opening set 5-0 in Alcaraz’s favour due to illness.
He knew he wasn’t feeling good before the match but wanted to attempt to play before realising he could not compete in such a state.
Sinner is scheduled on court later today alongside partner Katerina Siniakova but is seems likely he will pull out of the mixed doubles as well.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the US Open where we begin with the controversial mixed doubles event set to precede the Grand Slam and be played over the next couple of days.
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz partner each other in a blockbuster pairing with Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula are the No.1 seeds.
Jannik Sinner is scheduled to feature alongside Katerina Siniakova but this event comes less than 24 hours after he withdrew from the Cincinnati Open final with illness and it is doubtful he will have recovered in time.
We’ll have all the latest news and build-up throughout the day ahead of the event kicking off around 4pm BST this afternoon.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments