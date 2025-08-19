"Super sorry to disappoint you" - Sinner to the crowd after retiring from Cincinnati final

The new, and controversial, US Open mixed doubles event begins this afternoon with big names from tennis’ list of star players set to headline the tournament.

Among them are Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his win at the Cincinnati Open and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu who will partner each other over the two days of the competition.

But there are major doubts about Jannik Sinner after the world No. 1 pulled out of the Cincinnati final through illness partway through the opening set with Alcaraz leading 5-0. Sinner is fully focused on recovering in time for the US Open singles and is expected to withdraw from the mixed doubles later today.

The mixed doubles in New York will be staged on the two biggest courts – Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong – over Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August with the $1m on offer for the champion prize.

The top-seeded pair features British No 1 Jack Draper alongside Jessica Pegula, who face Alcaraz and Raducanu in the round-of-16.

