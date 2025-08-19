US Open live: Raducanu-Alcaraz in controversial new mixed doubles event after Jannik Sinner withdraws
The team of Sinner and Katerina Siniakova has withdrawn ahead of the start of the new-look event
The new, and controversial, US Open mixed doubles event is underway with big names and star players set to headline the tournament.
Among them are Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his win at the Cincinnati Open, and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu, who will partner each other over the two days of the competition. The top-seeded pair features British No 1 Jack Draper alongside Jessica Pegula, who face Alcaraz and Raducanu in the round-of-16.
The new-look mixed doubles in New York will be staged on the two biggest courts – Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong – over Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August with the $1m on offer for the champion prize. The revamped format, and its disregard for doubles specialists, has proved controversial, however.
Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the event, as he had been expected to after the World No. 1 pulled out of the Cincinnati final through illness partway through the opening set with Alcaraz leading 5-0. Sinner is fully focused on recovering in time for the US Open singles.
Follow all the latest updates from the US Open with our live blog below:
Muchova/Rublev lead Williams/Opelka
Over on Louis Armstrong, Karolina Muchova’s guile has put her and Andrey Rublev against 45-year-old Venus Williams and her partner Reilly Opelka - a man who has notably poured scorn on doubles in the past.
The big American batters down some aces, finishing with a second-serve ace, to keep their deficit to just one break at 3-2.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! McNally/Musetti 5-3 4-2 Osaka/Monfils
We have our second winners of the day! And it’s a eye-catching partnership between Caty McNally, a two-time grand slam doubles finalist, and Lorenzo Musetti that prevails over Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils, who are smiling and laughing as they leave the court.
Certainly, McNally and Musetti look to be a serious doubles partnership, despite only meeting a few days ago, with some potential to go the distance. I don’t think Osaka and Monfils are too concerned to be out already as they take a selfie before leaving the court.
McNally and Musett go up against either Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud or Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe next.
Andrea Vavassori: 'We were playing for the doubles teams who could not be here'
Well, Andrea Vavassori basically just confirmed what I was wondering in the last post.
The Italian says during his post-match interview: “We were playing for the doubles teams who could not be here.”
I think they could take some stopping, despite the star power of some of the singles players in the draw.
They will take on either Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka or Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev, who are up next.
Venus Williams is obviously a huge draw as she returns to the US Open at the age of 45.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Errani/Vavassori 4-2 4-2 Rybakina/Fritz
The defending champions go marching on! A big win for the Italian doubles partners Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who dump out Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina. They were certainly playing with some heat, and one suspects they were playing for all the doubles players who have been excluded form this revamped competition.
They were excellent, and fly through to the quarter-finals in just over 40 minutes. Huge celebrations and a butt of the heads between the pair as Vavassori lands a smash. 4-2 4-2.
Errani and Vavassori move one game away
Stirring stuff from Errani and Vavassori as they bring up three break points with a brilliantly constructed points against the Fritz serve. The American saves three in a row behind serve, with two aces, but Rybakina then frames a volley at the net!
Errani and Vavassori will serve for the match next, with Vavassori to serve.
FIRST SET! Errani and Vavassori strike first!
We have our first completed set in the US Open mixed doubles - a reminder that the format is best-of-three sets to four games - and it goes the way of the defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The Italian pair convert the only break to lead Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina, the scoreline 4-2 in the first set.
The defending champions and doubles specialist are playing with a point to prove.
US Open mixed doubles
Brilliant early point in the Musetti/McNally vs Monfils/Osaka match! Osaka first with the big forehand down the line, defended well by Musetti at the back of the court. Eventually, Monfils was able to put the overhead away.
Musetti brings the defense, but Gael Monfils is too much at the net! pic.twitter.com/Xaigf8jzY1— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 19, 2025
US Open mixed doubles
Some interesting observations from the match of Arthur Ashe early on, including Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti serving faster balls at Gael Monfils than Naomi Osaka. The Olympic bronze medalist took almost 50mph off his serve when serving to Osaka.
And the doubles specialist in this match, Caty McNally, is being the most decisive player at the net. A few misses so far from the American, but the movement and sense of where to be in position is clearly way ahead of the other three, who are far more accustomed to singles.
An update from Jannik Sinner after pulling out of US Open mixed doubles
A post from Jannik Sinner confirming that he is looking forward to resting “for a couple of days” after pulling out of the US Open mixed doubles before “getting back to work”.
Players on court ahead of start of US Open mixed doubles
To be fair, for all the critics that the new US Open mixed double event has had, there are plenty of fans in the Arthur Ashe Arena for the start of play. Perhaps a lot of fans who wouldn’t get the chance to take in the US Open during the fortnight, too.
It’s not sold-out, are there are some more empty seats on Louis Armstrong, but a decent turnout.
