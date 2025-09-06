Anisimova excited to battle Sabalenka in US Open final

Amanda Anisimova plays defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final, with the American looking to win her first grand slam title just eight weeks after humiliation in the Wimbledon final.

Anisimova lost her first grand slam final 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek, becoming just the second player to win a grand slam final without winning a game, but the 24-year-old has put that disappointment behind her to reach her first US Open final.

The eighth seed earned revenge against Swiatek in the quarter-finals then defeated Naomi Osaka in a semi-final thriller to set up the chance for the ultimate redemption against Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is also out for revenge after her defeat to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals, while the World No 1 aims to become the first player to defend a US Open singles title since Serena Williams in 2014.

Sabalenka is through to a third grand slam final this year, but lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and the French Open final to Coco Gauff.

