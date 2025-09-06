Aryna Sabalenka v Amanda Anisimova live: US Open latest score and updates from women’s final
Anisimova aims for the ultimate redemption after 6-0 6-0 Wimbledon defeat while Sabalenka bids for a US Open repeat
Amanda Anisimova plays defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final, with the American looking to win her first grand slam title just eight weeks after humiliation in the Wimbledon final.
Anisimova lost her first grand slam final 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek, becoming just the second player to win a grand slam final without winning a game, but the 24-year-old has put that disappointment behind her to reach her first US Open final.
The eighth seed earned revenge against Swiatek in the quarter-finals then defeated Naomi Osaka in a semi-final thriller to set up the chance for the ultimate redemption against Sabalenka.
Sabalenka is also out for revenge after her defeat to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals, while the World No 1 aims to become the first player to defend a US Open singles title since Serena Williams in 2014.
Sabalenka is through to a third grand slam final this year, but lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and the French Open final to Coco Gauff.
Follow the latest scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the US Open below
Aryna Sabalenka vows no repeat of Paris behaviour in US Open final
Aryna Sabalenka has vowed to be gracious whatever happens in her US Open final clash against Amanda Anisimova.
The world number one was heavily criticised for a post-match press conference following her defeat by Coco Gauff in the French Open final, which she attributed to her own errors rather than crediting her opponent.
Sabalenka later apologised publicly and privately, branding the comments “completely unprofessional”.
Aryna Sabalenka holds off Jessica Pegula to clinch final return
Aryna Sabalenka is one victory away from retaining her US Open title after winning a pulsating rematch against Jessica Pegula.
The semi-final was a repeat of last year’s final, which Sabalenka won in two tight sets, but this time she had to come from a set down to claim a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win.
Aryna Sabalenka holds off Jessica Pegula to clinch final return
Amanda Anisimova on coming back from Wimbledon heartache
The manner in which Anisimova reacted to the horror of the Wimbledon final has allowed a mental transformation that may not have occurred without the nightmare of what unfolded eight weeks ago, allowing the resilience she has shown to shine under the pressure of being the last American standing.
“I think it just shows that I have worked really hard, especially on my mental game and not giving up,” Anisimova said. “Like today, I could have easily said, ‘oh, she's playing better than me, and I can't really do anything’. I really tried to find any way I could to stay in the match, even though it was extremely tough, and she was playing really great tennis.
“I think I have really worked on myself to really be able to handle those moments and to believe in myself, even when it feels like what is there to believe in, when you're not playing that well. I think I have really done a better job of that, and especially since the Wimbledon final. I think I have really shifted with my attitude as well.”
Amanda Anisimova into 'dream' US Open final
Amanda Anisimova is just 24 years old but has just reached back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.
She’s the youngest player to do that since Serena Williams in 2002.
“It’s a dream come true,” Anisimova said. “I’ve been dreaming of a US Open final for, like, forever.
“The hope is to be the champion.”
Amanda Anisimova's comeback from Wimbledon final defeat
Amanda Anisimova fell to her knees and tapped on the blue hard court. With her dream of reaching a first final at the US Open accomplished, whatever magic that is unfolding in New York had worked its spell again.
Eight weeks after her 6-0 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat to Iga Swiatek, the 24-year-old from New Jersey has given herself another chance to win a grand slam title at the first opportunity. After avenging her defeat to Swiatek in the quarter-finals, Anisimova went one step further by overturning Naomi Osaka’s lead in a back-and-forth semi-final across almost three hours, setting up a final against the World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Amanda Anisimova sends message to Aryna Sabalenka with display of her new strength
Amanda Anisimova v Aryna Sabalenka set for rematch
A little over eight weeks after they met in the Wimbledon semi-finals, Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka will meet again in the US Open final.
Anisimova won that match to deny Sabalenka her first Wimbledon final, and leads the World No 1 in their head-to-head 6-3.
Sabalenka is aiming to become the first player to defend a US Open singles title since Serena Williams in 2014.
Anisimova v Sabalenka start time and how to watch US Open final
The US Open women’s final between Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka will be played on Saturday 6 September at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).
The men’s final will be played on Sunday 7 September, at the earlier time of 2pm local time (7pm UK time).
How to watch the US Open finals
Sky Sports is showing the US Open in the UK and ESPN in the US.
Welcome
