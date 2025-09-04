US Open live: Sabalenka battles Pegula in semi-finals before Osaka v Anisimova
The defending champion Sabalenka meets Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final before Osaka faces Anisimova
Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula meet again at the US Open in a rematch of last year’s final, before Naomi Osaka looks to continue her comeback run against Amanda Anisimova.
Sabalenka defeated Pegula in straight-sets 7-5 7-5 to win her first US Open title last September, but the World No 1 has not won a major title since and has lost to American opponents in her last three grand slam exits.
Pegula is yet to drop a set at this year’s US Open and is through to a semi-final of a grand slam for just the second time. Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew injured before their quarter-final.
Later tonight, four-time major champion Osaka bids to reach her first grand slam final in almost five years against home favourite Amanda Anisimova who claimed redemption for her 6-0 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat by beating Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.
Welcome along
We’ve got two fascinating women’s semi-finals at the US Open to look forward to, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka taking on Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final and then Naomi Osaka bidding to return to the US Open final against Amanda Anisimova, who will likely be the crowd favourite after her win over Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.
We’ve got two Americans against two former US Open champions.
