US Open live: Sabalenka battles Pegula in semi-finals before Osaka v Anisimova

The defending champion Sabalenka meets Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final before Osaka faces Anisimova

Jamie Braidwood
in New York
Thursday 04 September 2025 16:02 EDT
'I love the challenge' - resurgent Osaka back in the US Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula meet again at the US Open in a rematch of last year’s final, before Naomi Osaka looks to continue her comeback run against Amanda Anisimova.

Sabalenka defeated Pegula in straight-sets 7-5 7-5 to win her first US Open title last September, but the World No 1 has not won a major title since and has lost to American opponents in her last three grand slam exits.

Pegula is yet to drop a set at this year’s US Open and is through to a semi-final of a grand slam for just the second time. Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew injured before their quarter-final.

Later tonight, four-time major champion Osaka bids to reach her first grand slam final in almost five years against home favourite Amanda Anisimova who claimed redemption for her 6-0 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat by beating Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

Follow the latest scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the US Open below

Naomi Osaka v Amanda Anisimova

Naomi Osaka bids to reach her first grand slam final in almost five years against home US Open favourite Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka, the 2019 and 2020 champion in New York, won the last of her four grand slam titles at the 2021 Australian Open before taking a break from the sport for her mental health and giving birth to her daughter Shai in 2023.

The former World No 1 defeated Coco Gauff in the last-16 and then Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals and is enjoying her best run of form since returning to the sport 18 months ago.

She will face Anisimova, who claimed redemption for her 6-0 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat by beating Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals 6-4 6-3. The 24-year-old American is through to her first US Open semi-final.

Naomi Osaka v Amanda Anisimova start time: When is US Open semi-final?

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will play Jessica Pegula in the first semi-final
Jamie Braidwood4 September 2025 21:02

Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula meet again at the US Open in a rematch of last year’s final.

Sabalenka defeated Pegula in straight-sets 7-5 7-5 to win her first US Open title and third grand slam overall, but the World No 1 has not won a major title since and has lost to American opponents in her last three.

Pegula is yet to drop a set at this year’s US Open and is through to a semi-final of a grand slam for just the second time. Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew injured before their quarter-final.

After defeats to Madison Keys at the Australian Open, Coco Gauff at the French Open and Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon, can Pegula add to Sabalenka’s difficult year or will the defending champion break the streak?

They will be on first from 7pm local time.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood4 September 2025 21:01

Welcome along

We’ve got two fascinating women’s semi-finals at the US Open to look forward to, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka taking on Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final and then Naomi Osaka bidding to return to the US Open final against Amanda Anisimova, who will likely be the crowd favourite after her win over Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

We’ve got two Americans against two former US Open champions.

Jamie Braidwood4 September 2025 21:00

