Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz live: US Open latest score as rivals meet in semi-final showdown
Djokovic and Alcaraz clash in the first US Open semi-final before Jannik Sinner faces Felix Auger-Aliassime
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the first time at the US Open as they continue their generational rivalry in a blockbuster semi-final.
Djokovic is bidding to win a record 25th grand slam title and has reached all four semi-finals this season at the age of 38. He has been unable to reach a final, however, but said he is motivated to “mess up the plans” of those who are looking ahead to a potential final between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who later plays Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Alcaraz is out for revenge after losing his last two meetings with Djokovic. The 22-year-old has played flawless tennis so far in New York and appears determined to face Sinner in a third major final in order to also avenge his defeat to the World No 1 at Wimbledon.
But Djokovic has other ideas as he stands two wins away from creating more tennis history. Follow the latest scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the US Open below:
US Open order of play
Arthur Ashe Stadium
(all times BST)
From 5pm
Women’s doubles final: [1} K. Siniakova / T. Townsend vs G. Dabrowski / E. Routliffe [3]
from 8pm
[7] Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz [2}
Not before midnight
[1} Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime [25]
Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz start time
Having played their quarter-finals on Tuesday, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the first semi-final of the day on Friday. That will start from 3pm local time (8pm UK time).
The second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime will follow.
Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz at US Open semi-final
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet for a ninth time and for a place in the US Open final, with grand slam history on the line in New York.
At 38, Djokovic has become the oldest man in history to reach all four grand slam semi-finals in one season, but the Serbian is chasing a record-breaking 25th grand slam title.
He has been repeatedly denied by his young rivals Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but is now determined to “mess up the plans” of those expecting another final between the two best players in the world.
It should be a cracker.
