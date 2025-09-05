Djokovic looking to 'mess up plans' for the US Open final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the first time at the US Open as they continue their generational rivalry in a blockbuster semi-final.

Djokovic is bidding to win a record 25th grand slam title and has reached all four semi-finals this season at the age of 38. He has been unable to reach a final, however, but said he is motivated to “mess up the plans” of those who are looking ahead to a potential final between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who later plays Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Alcaraz is out for revenge after losing his last two meetings with Djokovic. The 22-year-old has played flawless tennis so far in New York and appears determined to face Sinner in a third major final in order to also avenge his defeat to the World No 1 at Wimbledon.

But Djokovic has other ideas as he stands two wins away from creating more tennis history. Follow the latest scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the US Open below: