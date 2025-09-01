Coco Gauff v Naomi Osaka live: US Open latest score and updates from fourth-round blockbuster
Osaka defeated Gauff 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour to return the US Open quarter-finals
Naomi Osaka returned to a grand slam quarter-final for the first time since 2021 as she swept Coco Gauff aside in the meeting of former US Open champions.
Osaka, the four-time grand slam champion and former World No 1, won 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour, serving spectacularly to comprehensively knock out the third seed.
The 27-year-old took a break from the sport for her mental health and to give birth to her first child, but is coming back into form and looks a contender to win the title.
Later, World No 1 and defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner will be in action against Alexander Bublik after there were wins for Iga Swiatek, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Follow live score updates from the US Open below
Naomi Osaka dominant against Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff won just six points against Naomi Osaka’s serve, and just one against an Osaka first serve. That’s astonishing.
Gauff had really struggled with her serve throughout the US Open, but it was her return and the Osaka serve that settled the match today.
There were also 33 unforced errors from Gauff, with Osaka’s power taking over the rallies.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-2 Coco Gauff
An emotional Naomi Osaka admits she is finding it hard not to cry - but says she had “fun out there” in defeating Coco Gauff to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
“I want to say thank you to my team, they’ve been through a lot and it hasn’t been easy.
“It’s special to play Coco again. To be such an amazing role model at her age is a special gift to have.”
A backhand into the net from Gauff and Osaka is through to the US Open quarter-finals!
A warm embrace at the net between the players, but Gauff heads straight off the court.
A disappointing exit for the third seed, but wow did Osaka look good!
Naomi Osaka 6-3 5-2 Coco Gauff
Gauff goes from 40-15 up to match point down as she blasts a forehand into the net....
Naomi Osaka 6-3 5-2 Coco Gauff*
Osaka raises her fist. That’s another emphatic hold. Gauff looked to try and mix it up and come into the net, but Osaka blasted the backhand down the line.
She’s one game away.
BREAK! *Naomi Osaka 6-3 4-2 Coco Gauff
Gauff totally mis-hits a forehand to bring up two break points for Osaka, and she makes no mistake. Osaka crushes the ball in the rally and Gauff nets on the backhand into the net.
That’s a huge step for Osaka, given the way she is serving. Gauff is yet to set up a break point.
Naomi Osaka 6-3 3-2 Coco Gauff*
Osaka stretches her 100 per cent first-serve figures to 14 from 14 with a routine hold.
The four-time grand slam champion is looking so strong as she bids to reach the quarter-finals of a major for the first time since 2021.
*Naomi Osaka 6-3 2-2 Coco Gauff
Gauff lands a 117mph serve down the middle on her way to getting the hold. The American’s serving percentage is actually higher than Osaka today, but Osaka’s is much more effective.
She’s won 11 of 11 points behind her first serve during the match so far.
Naomi Osaka 6-3 2-1 Coco Gauff*
Awesome hitting from Osaka as the former World No 1 crushes a backhand crosscourt on her way to a love-hold.
“Come on!” she cries.
*Naomi Osaka 6-3 1-1 Coco Gauff
Some more confident hitting from Gauff from the baseline as she moves into the net and Osaka goes long on the baseline.
Gauff is one of the toughest competitors in the sport so won’t be giving up on this match just yet.
