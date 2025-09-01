Naomi Osaka defeated Coco Gauff to return to the US Open quarter-finals ( Getty Images )

Naomi Osaka returned to a grand slam quarter-final for the first time since 2021 as she swept Coco Gauff aside in the meeting of former US Open champions.

Osaka, the four-time grand slam champion and former World No 1, won 6-3 6-2 in just over an hour, serving spectacularly to comprehensively knock out the third seed.

The 27-year-old took a break from the sport for her mental health and to give birth to her first child, but is coming back into form and looks a contender to win the title.

Later, World No 1 and defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner will be in action against Alexander Bublik after there were wins for Iga Swiatek, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Follow live score updates from the US Open below