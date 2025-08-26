US Open live: Alcaraz leaves rival stunned, Boulter begins campaign, Djokovic admits to ‘concern’
There are five Brits in action as the first round continues, including Boulter as she faces Marta Kostyuk
Katie Boulter is among the British player in action as the US Open first round continues. Boulter will be playing the 27th seed Marta Kostyuk while Sonay Kartal faces the 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia looking to join Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper in the second round.
Carlos Alcaraz cruised past the challenge of big-serving Reilly Opelka to being his US Open campaign but all the talk afterwards was of his new haircut, with the Spaniard admitting the new-look was a mistake. Alcaraz laughed off comments from a stunned Frances Tiafoe, who called the buzz-cut “horrendous”.
Novak Djokovic will return to action tomorrow after admitting that he was concerned by his physical difficulties during his first-round win over Learner Tien. The 38-year-old struggled in the long rallies and took a medical timeout for treatment on the painful blisters on his foot.
Elsewhere, the shock of the US Open so far has been the exit of Australian Open champion and sixth seed Madison Keys, while Daniil Medvedev’s meltdown during his wild defeat to Benjamin Bonzi has sparked concern among fellow and former players.
Katie Boulter on Wimbledon heartbreak and searching for ‘her moment’
As Katie Boulter looks to bounce back from a run of four defeats in a row, the former British No 1 shares her mindset in an exclusive interview with Flo Clifford and the desire to work towards her moment.
‘My time will come’: Katie Boulter on Wimbledon heartbreak and finding ‘her moment’
Katie Boulter back in positive frame of mind after hectic summer schedule
Katie Boulter is feeling like herself again after attributing a difficult summer to overwork.
The 29-year-old lost four matches in a row for the first time in four-and-a-half years before stopping the rot in Cleveland earlier this week.
Boulter pulled off one of the best wins of her career in the first round of Wimbledon against Paula Badosa but crashed out in round two to lucky loser Solana Sierra and went on to lose her opening matches at the WTA events in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati.
She cited a hectic schedule over the past couple of years, including prioritising representing Britain at the Olympics and in the Billie Jean King Cup, for her struggles.
Katie Boulter back in positive frame of mind after hectic summer schedule
Who is Janice Tjen? Emma Raducanu’s next opponent carries red-hot form into US Open
Emma Raducanu’s incredible 2021 run to the US Open title helped inspire her next opponent to believe a career in the professional game was possible.
Watching from Pepperdine University in California was sociology student Janice Tjen, who on Sunday became the first Indonesian player for more than 20 years to win a grand slam singles match.
Tjen’s victory over 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova was one of the most surprisingly results of the tournament so far on paper, but a closer look at the 23-year-old’s trajectory makes it somewhat less shocking.
Who is Janice Tjen? Emma Raducanu’s next opponent carries red-hot form into US Open
Andrey Rublev offers support to close friend Daniil Medvedev after US Open outburst: ‘He has me’
Andrey Rublev has offered his support to close friend Daniil Medvedev after the former US Open champion had an extraordinary meltdown during his first-round defeat at Flushing Meadows.
Six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker suggested he needed “professional help”, while Rublev - a close friend of Medvedev and godfather to his children - said his compatriot had a support network to turn to.
“If he wants to change and needs help he has me, a lot of other friends and family that will help him,” the 15th seed said.
“But it’s his life and his decision what he needs to do. Only he knows what is happening.
“I think he needs to take some time because it was a tough loss for him, but I will text him. The year he’s had in the slams has not been easy for him.”
Andrey Rublev offers support to close friend Daniil Medvedev after US Open outburst
Madison Keys admits to ‘paralysing’ nerves after crashing out of US Open
Australian Open champion Madison Keys became the first big casualty of the US Open as she crashed to an opening-round loss in New York.
The sixth seed, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows eight years ago, hit 89 unforced errors in a 6-7 (10) 7-6 (3) 7-5 defeat by Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.
“I feel like today, for the first time in a while, my nerves really got the better of me, and it kind of became a little bit paralysing,” said Keys.
“I want to win, but just feeling like winning matters just way too much, and I just couldn’t quite separate myself from that. Then once you start playing badly, it just kind of all snowballs.”
Jack Draper shows ring rust on injury return as he reaches US Open second round
A rusty Jack Draper vomited again at the US Open but battled through to the second round on his return from injury.
The world number five was playing his first match since a shock loss to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon more than seven weeks ago, after which he was diagnosed with bone bruising in his left arm and forced to take time away from the court.
He eventually came through in four sets against 203rd-ranked Argentinian qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez, wrapping up a 6-4 7-5 6-7 (7) 6-2 victory after one minute over three hours.
Jack Draper shows ring rust on injury return as he reaches US Open second round
Venus Williams proud of her US Open performance
The 45-year-old said: “I just haven’t played a lot of matches, so I’m still finding everything. I didn’t win today, but I’m very proud of how I played.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a crowd that much on my side. I knew going into this match that people in this stadium, people in the United States, people around the world, were really rooting for me, and that felt great.
“I think for me getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy.
“When you play unhealthy, it’s in your mind. It’s not just how you feel. You get stuck in your mind, too. So, it was nice to be freer.”
Emotional Venus Williams, 45, falls short of remarkable victory on US Open return
Venus Williams fell short of a remarkable US Open victory, but not before showing the tennis world why she is not ready to hang up her racket just yet.
At 45, Williams was the oldest player to compete in the women’s singles here since Renee Richards in 1981 and the third oldest of the open era.
She had a tough draw against 11th seed Karolina Muchova, a semi-finalist last year, but made life very uncomfortable for the Czech before eventually falling to a 6-3 2-6 6-1 defeat.
Whether this was Williams’ last run-out remains to be seen and she waved to all sides of Arthur Ashe Stadium as she walked off to a standing ovation.
Emotional Venus Williams, 45, falls short of remarkable victory on US Open return
Novak Djokovic admits physical ‘concern’ after struggling to first-round US Open win
Novak Djokovic will return to action tomorrow - where he plays 22-year-old American qualifier Zachary Svadja - and the 38-year-old will hope for a more comfortable match than his opening win over Learner Tien.
Djokovic struggled with the long rallies and admitted afterwards that he was concerned by how he was feeling physically.
“I started great,” said the seventh seed. “Just over 20 minutes, first set, I felt really good. Then some long games to start the second set, and then I started to feel really (bad) – I don’t know why. I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically.
“We had long exchanges, but also I dropped my level and made a lot of unforced errors and got him back into the match. I’m glad that I kind of reset myself after second set. And the third set was OK to finish up the match.
“Good thing, two days off now. But it’s slightly a concern. I don’t have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points.”
Carlos Alcaraz reveals story behind accidental new look
In his press conference, Alcaraz revealed the real reason behind the cut, saying: “I felt like my hair was really long already, and before the tournament I just really wanted to get a haircut.
“My brother, he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then the only way to fix it is just shave it off. It’s not that bad, I guess.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments