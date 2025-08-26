My brother didn't understand the machine! - Alcaraz explains new buzz cut

Katie Boulter is among the British player in action as the US Open first round continues. Boulter will be playing the 27th seed Marta Kostyuk while Sonay Kartal faces the 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia looking to join Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz cruised past the challenge of big-serving Reilly Opelka to being his US Open campaign but all the talk afterwards was of his new haircut, with the Spaniard admitting the new-look was a mistake. Alcaraz laughed off comments from a stunned Frances Tiafoe, who called the buzz-cut “horrendous”.

Novak Djokovic will return to action tomorrow after admitting that he was concerned by his physical difficulties during his first-round win over Learner Tien. The 38-year-old struggled in the long rallies and took a medical timeout for treatment on the painful blisters on his foot.

Elsewhere, the shock of the US Open so far has been the exit of Australian Open champion and sixth seed Madison Keys, while Daniil Medvedev’s meltdown during his wild defeat to Benjamin Bonzi has sparked concern among fellow and former players.