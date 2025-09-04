US Open live: Sinner battles Musetti after Anisimova stuns Swiatek to set up Osaka semi-final
Can Sinner return to the US Open semi-finals and join Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last four?
Defending champion Jannik Sinner battles Lorenzo Musetti in an all-Italian US Open quarter-final. The World No 1 is on a 25-match winning streak at the hard-court grand slams and was in dominant form in thrashing Alexander Bublik in the round. The winner will play Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Alex de Minaur.
Earlier, Amanda Anisimova stunned Iga Swiatek to earn revenge for her 6-0 6-0 defeat in the Wimbledon final and book a spot in the semi-finals. Just 53 days after the American’s trashing to Swiatek on Centre Court, Anisimova got her own back in front of her own fans in New York.
Anisimova will face two-time champion Naomi Osaka for a place in her first US Open final. Osaka defeated Karolina Muchova to continue her comeback run and reach her first grand slam semi-final in four years.
Novak Djokovic delivered more US Open drama to retain his dominant streak over Taylor Fritz with the 38-year-old setting up a mouthwatering match with Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.
Follow the latest scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the US Open below
Jannik Sinner 6-1 2-2 Lorenzo Musetti*
Musetti won just five points through the first five games of the first set, and nine in total.
But there are signs the second set is going to be more competitive. Sinner even has to save break point and does so as Musetti slices long on the return.
Sinner closes the door with an ace.
FIRST SET! Jannik Sinner 6-1 Lorenzo Musetti*
Ruthless from Sinner. The first set wrapped up with an ace, and in just 27 minutes.
The defending champion has now won four sets in a row by a score of 6-1.
Jannik Sinner 5-0 Lorenzo Musetti*
Darth Sinner.
He marches through five games in 20 minutes, holding to love.
Pretty ominous for Musetti.
BREAK! *Jannik Sinner 4-0 Lorenzo Musetti
Big, big trouble for Musetti, who has been able to crack a few forehands at Sinner but is seeing everything being returned with interest so far.
A forehand is powered down low at Musetti’s backhand and it seals the second break.
BREAK! *Jannik Sinner 2-0 Lorenzo Musetti
A string of errors from Musetti, whose one-handed backhand is already the target of Sinner’s fierce strike, and the defending champion gets the opening break already.
Jannik Sinner 1-0 Lorenzo Musetti*
This is the first all-Italian grand slam quarter-final in history.
The good news for Sinner is he has a 15-0 record against Italian players.
The defending champion fires back-to-back aces to get us started.
Jannik Sinner reveals what Alexander Bublik said to him after ruthless US Open thrashing
Alexander Bublik could not believe what he saw from Jannik Sinner after the defending US Open champion marched into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 win against him in just 82 minutes.
Bublik was the last player to beat Sinner, and the only player other than Carlos Alcaraz to win against him this season, when he did so on grass at Halle shortly before Wimbledon in June.
Bublik was left celebrating as he won a game in the third set. The 28-year-old almost fell into Sinner’s arms at the net and had the World No 1 laughing along when he said to him: “That was so good. I’m not so bad, but you’re the GOAT”.
Coming up: Jannik Sinner faces Lorenzo Musetti
Jannik Sinner is on a 25-match winning streak at the hard-court grand slams and was on dominant form in beating Alexander Bublik 6-1 6-1 6-1 in the fourth round.
He plays fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for the first time in two years. Musetti is through to the US Open quarter-finals for the first time, his best result at a hard-court major.
'My dream is coming true': Naomi Osaka on reaching US Open semi-final
Naomi Osaka just wanted an opportunity to get back the US Open after giving birth to her first child two years ago.
Here she is, back in a grand slam semi-final for the first time since winning the Australian Open in 2021.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Naomi Osaka through to US Open semi-final
Naomi Osaka is back in the US Open semi-finals! The two-time champion takes down the spirited efforts of Karolina Muchova, winning 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to set up a mouthwatering clash with Amanda Anisimova.
A great effort from Muchova, who required treatment after the first set but battled on. But what a result for Osaka, who is back in the US Open semi-finals for the first time in five years!
She is back! An emotional win for Osaka.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments