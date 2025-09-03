Alcaraz eyes revenge against Djokovic in US Open semis

After Novak Djokovic delivered more US Open drama to retain his dominant streak over Taylor Fritz with the 38-year-old setting up a mouthwatering match with Carlos Alcaraz on Friday, Iga Swiatek headlines the early wave of action against US favourite Amanda Anisimova.

Djokovic, who produced a ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ celebration in his pursuit of a record 25th grand slam, defied the American fourth seed in the biggest moments with 10 of his first 11 break points saved, though Alcaraz remains imperious, having failed to drop a set in the championship.

Swiatek and Anisimova will battle it out on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex De Minaur hope to secure a ticket to the final four in another fascinating encounter.

That’s before men’s world No 1 Jannik Sinner battles compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the late action.

Follow the latest scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the US Open below: