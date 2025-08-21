When is the US Open draw? Confirmed seeds, wildcards, withdrawn players and more
The men’s and women’s US Open singles draws will follow the new-look mixed doubles tournament
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions as the US Open returns in New York.
Both World No 1s triumphed against American opponents in last year’s singles finals, with Sinner defeating Taylor Fritz and Sabalenka beating Jessica Pegula.
Britain’s Jack Draper enjoyed his career-best run at a grand slam by reaching last year’s semi-finals, while Emma Raducanu has shown flashes of form on the hard-courts as she returns to the scene of her stunning 2021 title.
As well as Novak Djokovic’s latest bid for a 25th major title and Carlos Alcaraz’s attempt to stop Sinner’s winning streak, the return of Venus Williams as a 45-year-old wildcard adds to the storylines ahead of the final grand slam tournament of the year.
In what is usually an unpredictable tournament, teenager Victoria Mboko announced herself as one to watch by winning the Canadian Open title, while Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to dethrone Sabalenka too. Here’s everything you need to know
When is the US Open draw?
The draw for the men’s and women’s singles will take place on Thursday 21 August. The start time of the draw will be around 5pm BST / 12pm local. It will be available to watch live on the US Open website.
Women’s singles
Seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Iga Swiatek
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Mirra Andreeva
6. Madison Keys
7. Jasmine Paolini
8. Amanda Anisimova
9. Elena Rybakina
10. Emma Navarro
11. Karolína Muchová
12. Elina Svitolina
13. Ekaterina Alexandrova
14. Clara Tauson
15. Daria Kasatkina
16. Belinda Bencic
17. Liudmila Samsonoval
18. Beatriz Haddad Maia
19. Elise Mertens
20. Diana Shnaider
21. Linda Nosková
22. Victoria Mboko
23. Naomi Osaka
24. Veronika Kudermetova
25. Jelena Ostapenko
26. Sofia Kenin
27. Marta Kostyuk
28. Magdalena Frech
29. Anna Kalinskaya
30. Dayana Yastremska
31. Leylah Fernandez
32. McCartney Kessler
Brits in the draw
- Emma Raducanu, the 2021 champion, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal will enter the draw as unseeded players.
Wildcards
- Alyssa Ahn
- Caroline Garcia
- Talia Gibson
- Valerie Glozman
- Caty McNally
- Clervie Ngounoue
- Julieta Pareja
- Venus Williams
Qualifiers
- The qualifying tournament has yet to conclude after rain forced many matches to be suspended.
Withdrawn players
- Zheng Qinwen (6)
- Paula Badosa (10)
- Ons Jabeur (71)
- Danka Kovinić (95 PR)
Protected ranking
- Petra Kvitová (14)
- Sorana Cîrstea (37)
- Zhu Lin (50)
- Anastasija Sevastova (65)
- Wang Yafan (71)
Men’s singles
Seeds
- Jannik Sinner
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Taylor Fritz
- Jack Draper
- Ben Shelton
- Novak Djokovic
- Alex de Minaur
- Karen Khachanov
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Holger Rune
- Casper Ruud
- Daniil Medvedev
- Tommy Paul
- Andrey Rublev
- Jakub Mensik
- Frances Tiafoe
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Francisco Cerúndolo
- Jirí Lehecka
- Tomás Machác
- Ugo Humbert
- Alexander Bublik
- Flavio Cobolli
- Félix Auger-Aliassime
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Denis Shapovalov
- Alex Michelsen
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Brandon Nakashima
- Gabriel Diallo
- Luciano Darderi
Other Brits in the draw
- As well as Jack Draper, the fifth seed and 2024 semi-finalist, both Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley will take their place in the draw, although as unseeded players.
Wildcards
- Nishesh Basavareddy
- Darwin Blanch
- Tristan Boyer
- Stefan Dostanic
- Emilio Nava
- Valentin Royer
- Tristan Schoolkate
- Eliot Spizzirri
Qualifiers
- The qualifying tournament has yet to conclude after rain forced many matches to be suspended.
Withdrawn players
- Arthur Fils (20)
- Grigor Dimitrov (21)
- Matteo Berrettini (36)
- Hubert Hurkacz (41)
- Kei Nishikori (71)
Protected ranking
- Nick Kyrgios (21)
- Sebastian Ofner (74)
- Emil Ruusuvuori (83)
