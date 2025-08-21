Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

US Open draw live: Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and Novak Djokovic discover first round opponents

Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner faces a race to be fit after withdrawing from the mixed doubles through illness

Michael Jones
Thursday 21 August 2025 10:55 EDT
Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open women's singles title in 2024
Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open women's singles title in 2024 (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The main draw for the US Open takes place today with defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka among the big names to discover who their first round opponents will be. Both players sit top of their respective world rankings and will be keen to defend their titles in New York over the next couple of weeks.

The British interest lies with Jack Draper, who enjoyed a career-best run at a grand slam by reaching the semi-finals here last year, and Emma Raducanu, the women’s singles champion in 2021. Other Brits include Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal in the women’s draw as well as Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley in the men’s.

Novak Djokovic will begin his latest bid to win a 25th major title while Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off a win at the Cincinnati Open, will attempt to best Sinner who defeated him in the Wimbeldon final.

In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff hope to challenge for the title while exciting storylines include the return of Venus Williams at 45-years-old and teenager Victoria Mboko first major tournament since winning the Canadian Open title.

Follow the draw with our live blog below:

Venus Williams set to return

Venus Williams has entered the draw as a wildcard option and will compete for the US Open title at the age of 45.

How far she can go will largely depend on who she is drawn out against in the early stages but a lengthy run towards the back end of the tournament would be a great story for the seven-time grand slam winner.

Venus Williams is to play at the US Open aged 45 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Venus Williams is to play at the US Open aged 45 (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)
Mike Jones21 August 2025 15:55

Which Brits are in the US Open draw?

Emma Raducanu, the British No.1, returns to New York to try and win the US Open title for the second time after her barnstorming victory here in 2021.

British No. 2 Katie Boulter and British No. 3 Sonay Kartal are also in the draw and all three will enter as unseeded players.

(Reuters)
Mike Jones21 August 2025 15:45

Women's singles seeded player

Here’s the list of seeded player for the women’s singles draw with Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion and world No.1 of course seeded top of the pile.

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Coco Gauff
  3. Iga Swiatek
  4. Jessica Pegula
  5. Mirra Andreeva
  6. Madison Keys
  7. Jasmine Paolini
  8. Amanda Anisimova
  9. Elena Rybakina
  10. Emma Navarro
  11. Karolína Muchová
  12. Elina Svitolina
  13. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  14. Clara Tauson
  15. Daria Kasatkina
  16. Belinda Bencic
  17. Liudmila Samsonoval
  18. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  19. Elise Mertens
  20. Diana Shnaider
  21. Linda Nosková
  22. Victoria Mboko
  23. Naomi Osaka
  24. Veronika Kudermetova
  25. Jelena Ostapenko
  26. Sofia Kenin
  27. Marta Kostyuk
  28. Magdalena Frech
  29. Anna Kalinskaya
  30. Dayana Yastremska
  31. Leylah Fernandez
  32. McCartney Kessler
Mike Jones21 August 2025 15:40

When is the US Open draw?

The draw for the men’s and women’s singles will take place on Thursday 21 August.

The start time of the draw will be around 5pm BST / 12pm local.

It will be available to watch live on the US Open website.

Mike Jones21 August 2025 15:35

US Open singles draw

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions as the US Open returns in New York.

Both World No 1s triumphed against American opponents in last year’s singles finals, with Sinner defeating Taylor Fritz and Sabalenka beating Jessica Pegula.

Britain’s Jack Draper enjoyed his career-best run at a grand slam by reaching last year’s semi-finals, while Emma Raducanu has shown flashes of form on the hard-courts as she returns to the scene of her stunning 2021 title.

As well as Novak Djokovic’s latest bid for a 25th major title and Carlos Alcaraz’s attempt to stop Sinner’s winning streak, the return of Venus Williams as a 45-year-old wildcard adds to the storylines ahead of the final grand slam tournament of the year.

In what is usually an unpredictable tournament, teenager Victoria Mboko announced herself as one to watch by winning the Canadian Open title, while Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be out to dethrone Sabalenka too.

Mike Jones21 August 2025 15:30

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the US Open main draw.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka both hope to defend the title they won last year and will discover who they face in the first round.

Stick around as we’ll have all the latest updates and build-up to the draw which takes place at 5pm BST.

Mike Jones21 August 2025 14:24

