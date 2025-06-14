Qualifier Tatjana Maria shocks Madison Keys to reach final at Queen’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran qualifier Tatjana Maria continued her remarkable run at Queen’s Club with victory over Australian Open champion Madison Keys to reach the final of the HSBC Championships.

The 37-year-old mother of two arrived in London on a nine-match losing run but, after coming through qualifying, she is now unbeaten in six contests and will take on American Amanda Anisimova for the trophy on Sunday.

Maria’s latest victim was American second seed Keys, who was unable to cope with the German’s unusual, slice-heavy game, falling to a 6-3 7-6 (3) defeat.

After sealing the victory, Maria celebrated with her husband and coach Charles-Edouard and elder daughter Charlotte courtside, while younger daughter Cecilia slept in a pushchair.

Saturday’s win followed a quarter-final victory over former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and Maria, a semi-finalist at the All England Club in 2022, told the BBC: “Really, to be honest, I cannot believe it’s true.

“It’s such a special place. I could not wish a better tournament to be in the final and I’m so, so proud. I had my ups and downs but you always have to keep going. I love to play tennis, I love the sport. We live for these special moments.”

Now the world number 86 – the oldest player to make a WTA 500 singles final – will take on eighth seed Anisimova, who prevailed in a topsy-turvy battle against top seed Zheng Qinwen, winning 6-2 4-6 6-4.

Anisimova faltered having three times led by a break of serve in the second set, with both players finding the windy conditions difficult.

The turning point came after Olympic champion Zheng had recovered from another poor start to a set to lead 3-2 in the decider.

The Chinese star had three chances to make it four games in a row but Anisimova withstood the pressure and broke serve in the next game on her way to a first grass-court final.

“I’m so happy to be through this match,” said the 23-year-old. “I’ve never gotten a win over her.

“Every time we’ve played we’ve had some really tough battles and I was just really relieved at the end there. The conditions were very tricky but we still managed to play some really good tennis.”

On facing Maria, Anisimova added: “I’m super happy to see her in the final. It’s incredible what she’s doing and her family is so cute. It’s really special for her and it’s going to be a great final.”

Meanwhile, there was a career-best victory in qualifying for the men’s event next week for Britain’s former Wimbledon junior champion Henry Searle.

The 19-year-old claimed a 7-6 (0) 7-6 (6) win over top seed Bu Yunchaokete and will take on American Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the main draw.