Iga Swiatek v Aryna Sabalenka live: Scores and updates from blockbuster French Open semi-final
Swiatek v Sabalenka takes place before Lois Boisson aims to continue her include run against Coco Gauff
Iga Swiatek faces Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open semi-finals as the defending champion takes on the World No 1 in her bid to win a record title at Roland Garros.
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win four women’s titles in a row but the fifth seed is looking to reach her first final since last year’s triumph in Paris.
Sabalenka is yet to drop a set during the tournament and will be out to end Swiatek’s 26-match winning streak as the Belarusian aims to win her first French Open title on the clay.
Later, French wildcard Lois Boisson looks to continue her incredible breakthrough run when she faces second seed Coco Gauff in the semi-finals.
Boisson, the World No 361, has beaten back-to-back top-10 opponents to reach the semi-finals on her grand slam debut and Gauff will have to face the home crowd who will be desperate for Boisson to continue her run.
Follow live updates and scores from the French Open below
Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a blockbuster French Open semi-final and their first meeting at a grand slam in almost three years.
Swiatek is bidding to become the first woman in the Open era to win four titles in a row at Roland Garros and extended her winning streak at the to 26 matches by overcoming Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.
Sabalenka is aiming to win her first French Open title and is yet to drop a set. The World No 1, who won the titles at the US Open and Australian Open, defeated Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng in the quarters.
Swiatek and Sabalenka last played at a grand slam in the US Open semi-finals, with Swiatek winning in three sets on her way to lifting the title in New York. The Pole leads their overall head-to-head 8-4.
Today's order of play
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 2pm BST
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek [5]
Followed by
[2] Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson
Good morning
The French Open women’s semi-finals are here with two very different matches scheduled on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Roland Garros will stage the blockbuster and long awaited grand slam meeting between defending champion Iga Swiatek and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek has won 26 matches in a row at the French Open but Sabalenka has been in dominant form herself.
The other semi-final will put second seed Coco Gauff against France’s Lois Boisson, the World No 361. Boisson’s extraordinary run as a wildcard continued as she defeated Mirra Andreeva and the 22-year-old is the first French player to reach the women’s semi-finals since Marion Bartoli in 2011.
