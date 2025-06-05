Sabalenka rivalry 'pushing both of us' - Swiatek

Iga Swiatek faces Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open semi-finals as the defending champion takes on the World No 1 in her bid to win a record title at Roland Garros.

Swiatek is aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win four women’s titles in a row but the fifth seed is looking to reach her first final since last year’s triumph in Paris.

Sabalenka is yet to drop a set during the tournament and will be out to end Swiatek’s 26-match winning streak as the Belarusian aims to win her first French Open title on the clay.

Later, French wildcard Lois Boisson looks to continue her incredible breakthrough run when she faces second seed Coco Gauff in the semi-finals.

Boisson, the World No 361, has beaten back-to-back top-10 opponents to reach the semi-finals on her grand slam debut and Gauff will have to face the home crowd who will be desperate for Boisson to continue her run.

