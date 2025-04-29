Madrid Open to resume following Monday’s power cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Play at the Madrid Open will resume as scheduled on Tuesday following Monday’s power cut.

The outage, which affected much of Spain and Portugal, forced play to be suspended just after 12.30pm local time on Monday.

Later in the afternoon the entire schedule for the day was cancelled, and the tournament announced on Tuesday morning they were still experiencing problems, with the opening of the gates to fans delayed.

But the problem has now been sorted and a statement on the Madrid Open X feed said: “Power supply has been restored at the Caja Magica. To ensure the proper functioning of the entire facility, gates will open at 11:00 AM, and play will begin at 12:00 PM, as originally scheduled.”

Britain’s Jacob Fearnley was among those affected on Monday, with the Scot having just broken Grigor Dimitrov’s serve to stay in the third-round match. He will resume trailing 6-4 5-4.

The power cut meant the electronic line calling, which has replaced line judges, did not work, while the spider camera was stuck in a low position over the court.

Fellow British players Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie are also set to be in action on Tuesday along with top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev.

Spanish power distributor Red Electrica said more than 99 per cent of the country’s power had been restored by 6am on Tuesday, with the cause of the unprecedented outage still being investigated.