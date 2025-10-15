Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Six Kings Slam live: Sinner, Djokovic and Alcaraz compete in big-money Saudi exhibition

Jannik Sinner faces Stefanos Tsitsipas to headline the day one action in Riyadh, where Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are also competing

Wednesday 15 October 2025 10:03 BST
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner to win second grand slam title of 2025 at US Open

Jannik Sinner headlines the first day of action as tennis’s biggest-money exhibition, the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, returns.

The six-player event is taking place across three days in Riyadh with every player earning a $1.5m appearance fee and a massive $4.5m going to the overall winner. Sinner is joined in competing by fellow superstars Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have been given byes straight to the semi-finals, meaning they enter the fray on Thursday, but this evening sees two quarter-finals as Taylor Fritz faces Alexander Zverev before Sinner takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has replaced the injured Jack Draper.

Every match is streamed live on Netflix and last year’s final saw Sinner beat Alcaraz to become the inaugural Six Kings Slam champion, so the Italian will be keen to retain his crown in Riyadh over the next few days.

Follow coverage of the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh with our live blog below:

Six Kings Slam schedule

Wednesday October 15

From 5:30pm BST (UK time)

Quarter-final 1: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz

Not before 7:00pm BST (UK time)

Quarter-final 2: Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Thursday October 16

From 5:30pm BST (UK time)

Semi-final 1: Carlos Alcaraz vs Zverev / Fritz

Semi-final 2: Novak Djokovic vs Sinner / Tsitsipas

Jamie Braidwood15 October 2025 15:02

Six Kings Slam

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.

Tennis’s biggest-money exhibition event sees six of the sport’s superstars competing for a $4.5m first prize.

Jannik Sinner headlines the action on day one with his quarter-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, so stick with us for all the action

Luke Baker15 October 2025 15:00

