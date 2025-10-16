Six Kings Slam live: Djokovic faces Sinner as Alcaraz takes on Fritz in semi-finals of big-money Saudi exhibition
Carlos Alcaraz will face Taylor Fritz in Riyadh before Jannik Sinner squares off against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals
Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz takes on Taylor Fritz on a blockbuster second day of action at the big-money Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia.
The six-player event is taking place across three days in Riyadh with every player earning a $1.5m appearance fee and a massive $4.5m going to the overall winner. Alcaraz and Djokovic were given byes straight to today’s semi-finals, while Sinner and Fritz came through Wednesday’s quarter-finals with little fuss.
World No 2 Sinner destroyed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3 after Fritz took just 59 minutes to beat an under-powered Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in front of a muted Saudi crowd, who will hopes that today’s enticing matches live up to the billing.
Every match is streamed live on Netflix and last year’s final saw Sinner beat Alcaraz to become the inaugural Six Kings Slam champion, so the Italian will be keen to retain his crown in Riyadh over the next few days.
Carlos Alcaraz explains why critics are wrong about Six Kings Slam
Alcaraz has also had his say about the Six Kings Slam in general, insisting that players are misunderstood when it comes to criticism over exhibition tournaments.
The Spaniard was among those voicing criticism of the demanding tour schedule in Asia, where a number of players struggled physically, with the world No 1 saying he would consider skipping mandatory events to prioritise his health.
The Spaniard understands, therefore, why there are raised eyebrows over the Six Kings Slam, but he believes critics are wide of the mark.
He said: “I think it’s a discussion that a lot of players and a lot of people are talking about with the calendar, how tight it is with a lot of tournaments and the tournaments of two weeks, and then making some, I’m going to say, excuses with exhibitions, how players are complaining about the calendar and then playing some exhibitions.”
Carlos Alcaraz gives concerning fitness update ahead of semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz is in today’s other semi-final against Taylor Fritz but has injury concerns ahead of the clash.
The six-time grand slam champion has not played since winning the Japan Open title last month and skipped the Shanghai Masters because of the ankle injury he picked up in his opening match in Tokyo.
And he’s acknowledged that he’s still not fully fit.
“I’ve been recovering the ankle as much and as good as I can,” Alcaraz has said. “I don’t feel, I would say, 100 per cent, the doubts are there thinking about it a little bit when I’m moving on court.
“But I think it improved a lot and I’m going to compete and perform well here in the Six Kings Slam.”
Jannik Sinner on 'huge honour' of playing Novak Djokovic
Sinner faces Djokovic in a mouth-watering semi-final and the Italian doesn’t take the opportunity to play an all-time great for granted.
“It’s a huge honour to play again, against a legend like Novak,” said Sinner. “We need rivalries in the sport.
“It's great to have him still here playing in the highest level of our sport. He’s a great role model, you know, also because you look up to these guys.
“He's still hungry to win big titles and and that's why he still keeps playing. Hopefully it's going to be interesting.”
Jannik Sinner questions ‘very unusual’ Six Kings Slam court surface
Jannik Sinner said he will need to adapt to the “unusual” court at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia as he prepares for another showdown with Novak Djokovic.
Sinner raced to a 6-2 6-3 opening victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion’s first match since retiring from the Shanghai Open earlier this month.
The Italian had few problems beating Tsitsipas as he repeatedly targeted the Greek’s one-handed backhand with vicious blows from his forehand.
But he said the court at the ANB Arena was temperamental, with the surface giving an extremely high and wide bounce on some kick-serves while being flat and slow during other rallies.
How to watch the Six Kings Slam
The Six Kings Slam will be shown live on Netflix. It is not a ‘pay-per-view’ event and is available to Netflix customers at no additional cost.
Alexander Zverev makes mockery of $1.5m Six Kings Slam fee with 59-minute defeat
Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz raced through to the semi-finals as the opening day of the Six Kings Slam exhibition fell flat in Saudi Arabia.
Sinner thrashed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3 to book a semi-final with Novak Djokovic after Fritz required just 59 minutes to beat Alexander Zverev and set up a clash with Carlos Alcaraz.
Both Tsitsipas and Zverev will head home from the six-player exhibition having received a reported $1.5m for turning up. The overall champion will win an additional $4.5, making the three-day event the biggest prize fund of the tennis season.
Zverev earned roughly $250,000 more for his 59-minute defeat to Fritz than he did for finishing runner-up at the Australian Open in January, and was paid around $25,000 per minute for his one match at the Six Kings Slam.
Six Kings Slam schedule
Here’s how the schedule in Riyadh looks – remarkably today has exactly the same semi-final line-up as Wimbledon, with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner getting another crack at Novak Djokovic.
Six Kings Slam schedule – Thursday October 16
From 5:30pm BST (UK time)
Semi-final 1: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz
Semi-final 2: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner
Saturday October 18
From 5:30pm BST (UK time)
Third place match: TBC
Grand Final: TBC
How the Six Kings Slam prize money compares to grand slam tournaments
The Six Kings Slam champion will win a reported $6m (£4.5m) in prize money this week.
That makes the exhibition the biggest prize in tennis, and above the four grand slams.
Carlos Alcaraz recently took home $5m by winning the US Open, but the Six Kings Slam champion will take home more.
Six Kings Slam: $6m (£4.5m)
US Open: $5m (£3.74m)
Wimbledon: $4m (£3m)
French Open: $2.9m (£2.17m)
Australian Open: $2.3m (£1.75m)
Everything you need to know about the Six Kings Slam
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are all signed up to play in the latest edition of the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.
The six-player exhibition event will take place across three days in Riyadh, with the tournament offering all competitors a $1.5m participation fee plus an additional $4.5m for the overall winner.
As it is an exhibition, the Six Kings Slam does not offer rankings points. It is the highest profile men’s tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia, which has often been accused of using sport and entertainment to whitewash its human rights record.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Six Kings Slam:
When is Six Kings Slam? Schedule, confirmed line-up and how to watch
Six Kings Slam - day two
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day two of the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.
We’ve reached semi-final day at the Riyadh exhibition event with Novak Djokovic preparing to take on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz doing battle with Taylor Fritz.
Stick with us for all the action.
