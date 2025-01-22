Jannik Sinner vs Alex De Minaur LIVE: Australian Open latest score and updates from blockbuster quarter-final
Sinner looks to book his place in the semi-finals when he faces Australia’s De Minaur
Jannik Sinner hopes to join Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the Australian Open when he faces off against home favourite Alex De Minaur at the Rod Laver Arena this morning.
Sinner has had a relatively easy time of things so far and avoided a potential stumbling block with a four-set victory over Holger Rune in the fourth round. The World No. 1 is the favourite to go on and win this tournament but knows he’ll be up against a hostile crowd for his clash with De Minaur.
The 25-year-old Australian has dropped just one set on his way to the last eight, in a tie-break against Francisco Cerundolo, and looks in good touch ahead of what will be his most difficult match of the competition to date.
The winner of this one will face Ben Shelton or Lorenzo Sonego with the United States’ Shelton currently two sets to one up in their quarter-final tie.
Earlier in the day, Iga Swiatek cruised past Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2 in their Women’s Singles quarter-final while Madison Keys secured a surprising 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Elina Svitolina to set up a meeting with Swiatek tomorrow.
Follow live updates from Sinner v De Minaur in our live blog below:
Australian Open: Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5, 4-6 5-5 Lorenzo Sonego*
Here we go!
Shelton has turned up the heat. Sonego sends over a volley but Shelton gets there and manages to lob the ball over the Italian’s head.
Sonego has to retreat but reaches the ball and tries to smash. He gets it wrong and leaves Shelton with a break point!
The American doesn’t take it. Shelton lifts the ball over the back of court and brings Sonego level at deuce.
The crowd ramps up too. They chant: “Lor-en-zo, Lor-en-zo, Lor-en-zo!”
It’s clear who their favourite is.
What are the Australian Open semi-finals?
Women’s singles
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [11] Paula Badosa
[19] Maddison Keys vs [2] Iga Swiatek
Australian Open: Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5, 4-6 5-5 Lorenzo Sonego*
Deuce! It’s all to play for in this game. In intensity on Ben Shelton has ramped up immensely.
The American strides up to the net to move to advantage with a volley. He seems calm despite the wild swing in momentum.
A serve out to the backward is hooked out of play and Shelton holds!
This set can still go either way.
Australian Open: *Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5, 4-6 4-5 Lorenzo Sonego
Dominant.
Lorenzo Sonego holds his serve to love and moves within one game of bringing this match back to level terms.
Ben Shelton must hold his own serve or else he’s let a two-set lead slip away.
Australian Open: Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5, 4-6 4-4 Lorenzo Sonego*
This is now the longest match of the tournament for both players - just what you want to see in the quarter-finals.
Shelton moves to a 30-0 lead but Sonego storms up to the net and volleys back a winner.
The American is feeling the pressure. He takes the next point and celebrates with a loud “come on!” and a fist pump.
Sonego takes the next point but the Italian can’t capitalise and finds the net in the following rally.
All square again.
Australian Open: *Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5, 4-6 3-4 Lorenzo Sonego
Oof! A powerful passing winner from Lorenzo Sonego nudges him closer to another hold of serve.
The fourth set has been relatively simple with no breaks of serve.
Both men are attempting to push hard against the serve with Sonego getting the slightly better opportunities to break.
The Italian holds serve again to keep the set ticking. There’s a tense feel descending on court now though as we get to the back end of the set.
Australian Open: *Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5, 4-6 2-3 Lorenzo Sonego
The pair have traded blows with each managing to hold serve.
The issue for Shelton is that Sonego is playing his best tennis of the match and keeps finding the right angle to clip the sidelines.
The Italian also has the crowd on his side and is being buoyed on by their cheers and encouragement.
Another hold of serve comes for Sonego and he edges ahead in the fourth set.