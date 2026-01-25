Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner continues the defence of his Australian Open title as he takes on Italian countryman Luciano Darderi in the fourth round.

Sinner admitted he got “lucky” in his third-round win over Eliot Spizzirri as the defending champion was saved by the heat rule. Sinner was cramping and looked to be in big trouble before the tournament’s heat stress level enforced the roof to close, as the 24-year-old second seed recovered to close out victory.

Next, Sinner takes on the 22nd seed Darderi. It may be their first career meeting, but Sinner and the 23-year-old practiced together during the off-season. Four-time grand slam champion Sinner has a fearsome record against fellow Italian players, however, winning 17 in a row.

Darderi, who is into the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in his career after beating Karen Khachanov in four sets, said of the challenge facing him: “Is going to feel really, really good. An amazing experience, good match. I will try to do my best.”

What time is Jannik Sinner v Luciano Darderi?

The fourth-round match at the Australian Open has been scheduled fourth on the Margaret Court Arena, with a not before time of 7am GMT (UK time). It will follow the women’s singles match between Elena Rybakina and Elise Mertens, which will not start before 5am GMT.

Australian Open order of play

Margaret Court Arena

From 5:00 AM GMT

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [5] vs Elise Mertens (BEL) [21]

From 7:00 AM GMT

Luciano Darderi (ITA) [22] vs Jannik Sinner (ITA) [2]

Jannik Sinner v Luciano Darderi head-to-head

This will be their first career meeting at tour level.

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.