Unseeded Raducanu's 'as ready as I can be' entering U.S. Open

Emma Raducanu begins her US Open campaign and goes in search of her first win at the tournament since winning the title in 2021 as she takes on qualifier Ena Shibahara.

After winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago, Raducanu has twice crashed out in the opening round - losing to Alize Corner in 2022 and Sofia Kenin in 2024.

But Raducanu said she is returning to the US Open in a better place, having enjoyed a consistent run on the court and showing some decent form ahead of the final grand slam of the year.

The British No 1, who narrowly missed out on seeding for the tournament, takes on the Japanese qualifier Shibahara, who ranked 130th in the world, with Jack Draper also in action against a qualifier tomorrow.

Follow live score updates from the US Open and Raducanu v Shibahara below: