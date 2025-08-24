Emma Raducanu v Ena Shibahara live: US Open latest score and updates as British No 1 begins campaign
Raducanu is searching for her first win in New York since her 2021 triumph
Emma Raducanu begins her US Open campaign and goes in search of her first win at the tournament since winning the title in 2021 as she takes on qualifier Ena Shibahara.
After winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago, Raducanu has twice crashed out in the opening round - losing to Alize Corner in 2022 and Sofia Kenin in 2024.
But Raducanu said she is returning to the US Open in a better place, having enjoyed a consistent run on the court and showing some decent form ahead of the final grand slam of the year.
The British No 1, who narrowly missed out on seeding for the tournament, takes on the Japanese qualifier Shibahara, who ranked 130th in the world, with Jack Draper also in action against a qualifier tomorrow.
Follow live score updates from the US Open and Raducanu v Shibahara below:
How much do players earn round by round?
US Open prize money 2025 (US$) - Men’s and women’s singles
Winners - $5,000,000
Runners-up - $2,500,000
Semi-finals - $1,260,000
Quarter-finals - $660,000
Round of 16 - $400,000
Third Round - $237,000
Second Round - $154,000
First Round - $110,000
This year’s US Open will offer what is claimed to be “the largest purse in tennis history” after a 20 per cent increase in total prize money.
The winner of the men’s and women’s singles will take home $5m each, in what is the biggest single pay-out among the four grand slams.
It’s an increase of 39 per cent from last year, when Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were awarded $3.6m.
Divisive US Open mixed doubles was a surprise success but must change to survive
“Spectacular awaits” was the tagline adorning every advertising hoarding inside Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong for this week’s revamped US Open mixed doubles tournament. The final verdict may be slightly more lukewarm.
Wednesday night’s result was victory for the defending champions and only actual mixed doubles team, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. It was also a win both for doubles specialists, who face an uphill battle even to be taken seriously, and for tennis purists everywhere.
US Open - Day One order of play
All times are UK - BST
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1700 start
Ben Shelton (6) vs Ignacio Buse
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova
0000 start
Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien
Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara
Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava
0000 start
Jasmine Paolini vs Destanee Aiava
Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi
When is Emma Raducanu playing at the US Open?
Emma Raducanu will be among the first players in action on Sunday 24 August, and will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time).
Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara
Emma Raducanu goes in search of her first US Open win since famously winning the title as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago.
The British No 1 will play qualifier Ena Shibahara, ranked 130th in the world, in her first-round match in New York.
Raducanu has yet to get through the opening round at the US Open in two attempts since her sensational 2021 triumph.
But she has shown decent form coming into the final grand slam of the year, narrowly missing out on a seeded spot for the draw, and reached the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the US Open.
We’ve got some action from the women’s singles this afternoon as Emma Raducanu kicks off her campaign against qualifier Ena Shibahara.
Raducanu is hoping to perform well at a tournament she won in 2021 and her form is strong this season.
She enjoys hard courts and a good run at the final major of the year will build her confidence heading into the rest of the season.
We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up throughout the afternoon.
