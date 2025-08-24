Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Emma Raducanu v Ena Shibahara live: US Open latest score and updates as British No 1 begins campaign

Raducanu is searching for her first win in New York since her 2021 triumph

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 24 August 2025 09:36 EDT
Comments
Unseeded Raducanu's 'as ready as I can be' entering U.S. Open

Emma Raducanu begins her US Open campaign and goes in search of her first win at the tournament since winning the title in 2021 as she takes on qualifier Ena Shibahara.

After winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago, Raducanu has twice crashed out in the opening round - losing to Alize Corner in 2022 and Sofia Kenin in 2024.

But Raducanu said she is returning to the US Open in a better place, having enjoyed a consistent run on the court and showing some decent form ahead of the final grand slam of the year.

The British No 1, who narrowly missed out on seeding for the tournament, takes on the Japanese qualifier Shibahara, who ranked 130th in the world, with Jack Draper also in action against a qualifier tomorrow.

Follow live score updates from the US Open and Raducanu v Shibahara below:

Recommended

How much do players earn round by round?

US Open prize money 2025 (US$) - Men’s and women’s singles

Winners - $5,000,000

Runners-up - $2,500,000

Semi-finals - $1,260,000

Quarter-finals - $660,000

Round of 16 - $400,000

Third Round - $237,000

Second Round - $154,000

First Round - $110,000

Mike Jones24 August 2025 14:36

US Open prize money

This year’s US Open will offer what is claimed to be “the largest purse in tennis history” after a 20 per cent increase in total prize money.

The winner of the men’s and women’s singles will take home $5m each, in what is the biggest single pay-out among the four grand slams.

It’s an increase of 39 per cent from last year, when Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were awarded $3.6m.

Mike Jones24 August 2025 14:30

Divisive US Open mixed doubles was a surprise success but must change to survive

“Spectacular awaits” was the tagline adorning every advertising hoarding inside Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong for this week’s revamped US Open mixed doubles tournament. The final verdict may be slightly more lukewarm.

Wednesday night’s result was victory for the defending champions and only actual mixed doubles team, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. It was also a win both for doubles specialists, who face an uphill battle even to be taken seriously, and for tennis purists everywhere.

Divisive US Open mixed doubles was a surprise success but it must change to survive

Fans flocked to New York and mixed doubles was the star of the show — but there remains a fundamental flaw with the new-look tournament
Flo Clifford24 August 2025 14:24

US Open - Day One order of play

All times are UK - BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1700 start

Ben Shelton (6) vs Ignacio Buse

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova

0000 start

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif

Louis Armstrong Stadium

1600 start

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava

0000 start

Jasmine Paolini vs Destanee Aiava

Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi

Mike Jones24 August 2025 14:18

When is Emma Raducanu playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu will be among the first players in action on Sunday 24 August, and will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time).

Mike Jones24 August 2025 14:12

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara

Emma Raducanu goes in search of her first US Open win since famously winning the title as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago.

The British No 1 will play qualifier Ena Shibahara, ranked 130th in the world, in her first-round match in New York.

Raducanu has yet to get through the opening round at the US Open in two attempts since her sensational 2021 triumph.

But she has shown decent form coming into the final grand slam of the year, narrowly missing out on a seeded spot for the draw, and reached the third round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season.

Mike Jones24 August 2025 14:06

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the US Open.

We’ve got some action from the women’s singles this afternoon as Emma Raducanu kicks off her campaign against qualifier Ena Shibahara.

Raducanu is hoping to perform well at a tournament she won in 2021 and her form is strong this season.

She enjoys hard courts and a good run at the final major of the year will build her confidence heading into the rest of the season.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up throughout the afternoon.

Mike Jones24 August 2025 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in