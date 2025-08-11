Emma Raducanu v Aryna Sabalenka start time and how to watch Cincinnati Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu takes on Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of the Cincinnati Open as the British No 1 looks to get revenge for her Wimbledon defeat to the World No 1.

Raducanu pushed Sabalenka hard in a thrilling late-night Centre Court clash last month, with the Belarusian ultimately prevailing 7-6 6-4.

Raducanu has built some momentum since turning to the hard courts ahead of the US Open and reached the semi-finals in Washington before a third-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova in Montreal.

The 22-year-old has a chance of being seeded for the US Open and will fancy another crack at Sabalenka, who defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 6-1 in her first match since Wimbledon.

Sabalenka has won both matches she has played against Raducanu, including another straight-sets win at Indian Wells last year. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka?

Raducanu v Sabalenka is the second match scheduled on the Centre Court. It will directly follow the previous match between Taylor Townsend and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, which is due to start at 11am local time (4pm UK time).

Raducanu v Sabalenka could therefore take to court at around 5:30pm UK time, but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.

How can I watch it?

The Cincinnati Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. A stream will also be available on Sky Go or Now TV.

What has Raducanu said before facing Sabalenka?

After taking a bye through the first round and defeating Olga Danilovic in the second round, Raducanu said she was looking forward to finding out where her game is at by taking on the World No 1.

“It’s always exciting for a player like me to play the very top, because it’s like a fact-finding match,” ­Raducanu said, as reported by the Guardian. “You see where you are in ­comparison to the top.

“I also think form fluctuates so much on the day. You can lose [6-2, 6-1] one day, you can win or you can make it close the next day, and it can be down to a few points. So I’m excited.”