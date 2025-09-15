Raducanu v Cristian start time and how to watch Korea Open match online and on TV
Raducanu heads to the Korea Open looking to build her ranking after skipping the Billie Jean King Cup
Emma Raducanu takes on Jaqueline Cristian on Tuesday morning in the first round of the Korea Open.
After a bruising third-round defeat to Elena Rybakina at the US Open, Raducanu is looking to close the gap on the best players in the world and heads to Asia hoping to build on her positive results during the north American hard-court swing.
Raducanu has opted to skip Great Britain’s involvement in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week in order to play in the WTA 500 event in Seoul, with the British No 1 determined to improve her ranking over the remainder of the season.
Raducanu is seeded eighth in Seoul and could play former Wimbledon champion and recent US Open quarter-finalist Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. Top seed and World No 2 Iga Swiatek is also in her quarter of the draw.
When is Emma Raducanu vs Jaqueline Cristian?
Raducanu’s match against Cristian is third on Centre Court on Tuesday 16 September, and has been given a not before time of 9:30am UK time. It could be slightly later, though, depending on the other matches.
How can I watch it?
The Korea Open is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, with Raducanu’s match set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
