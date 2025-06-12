Raducanu: 'Chasing Boulter is motivating but not main fuel'

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are back in action at Queen’s Club today as they eye a place in the quarter-finals of the singles draw after defeat in the doubles yesterday.

British No 1 Boulter takes on Russian fifth seed Diana Schnaider in the opening match on the Andy Murray Arena, having worked hard to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic over three sets on Tuesday.

Raducanu, who enjoyed a far more comfortable win over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa, now meets Rebecca Sramkova. The Slovakian claimed an eye-catching win over current Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the opening round.

Elsewhere, Heather Watson has made it through from qualifying and plays Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner. Watson continued her grass-court form with victory over Rybakina’s doubles partner Yulia Putintseva to reach the second round.

Follow all the tennis scores and latest action from Queen’s Club below.