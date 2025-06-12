Katie Boulter v Diana Shnaider live: Queen’s Club tennis scores before Emma Raducanu in action
Boulter and Raducanu eye a place in the quarter-finals after defeat in the doubles yesterday
Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are back in action at Queen’s Club today as they eye a place in the quarter-finals of the singles draw after defeat in the doubles yesterday.
British No 1 Boulter takes on Russian fifth seed Diana Schnaider in the opening match on the Andy Murray Arena, having worked hard to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic over three sets on Tuesday.
Raducanu, who enjoyed a far more comfortable win over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa, now meets Rebecca Sramkova. The Slovakian claimed an eye-catching win over current Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the opening round.
Elsewhere, Heather Watson has made it through from qualifying and plays Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner. Watson continued her grass-court form with victory over Rybakina’s doubles partner Yulia Putintseva to reach the second round.
When does Emma Raducanu play at Queen’s?
Raducanu vs Sramkova is the third match on the show court. Play begins at 12pm BST, so Raducanu will likely be on court around 3pm, depending on the earlier matches
When does Heather Watson play?
Heather Watson vs Elena Rybakina is the second match on the Andy Murray Arena, so could be on court around 1.30-2pm, depending on the length of the previous match.
When does Katie Boulter play?
Boulter plays in the first match on the Andy Murray Arena. She will take on Diana Shnaider at 12pm.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The women’s tournament runs from Monday, 9 June to Sunday, 16 June, with the men’s tournament running the following week.
Good morning
Emma Raducanu continues her singles campaign today at Queen’s Club, a day after she and partner Katie Boulter were knocked out in the doubles.
The Brits fought well but lost in straight sets to top seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe - but both are back in action on a stacked day for local interest on the Andy Murray Arena.
Raducanu plays Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova, who surprisingly knocked out reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round, while Boulter takes on fifth seed Diana Shnaider.
And another Brit will round out the trio of home hopefuls, as veteran Heather Watson faces another former Wimbledon winner in 2022 champion Elena Rybakina.
