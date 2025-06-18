Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Queen’s Club order of play, results and day three schedule

Jack Draper continues his Queen’s Club campaign after an impressive straight-sets win in the first round

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 18 June 2025 02:16 EDT
Norrie knocked out of Queens Club by Menšík

Second seed Jack Draper is back in action at Queen’s today following an assured first-round win on Tuesday.

The British No 1 dispatched Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-1 in front of a rapt crowd on the Andy Murray Arena, kicking off his grass-court season with a confident display.

His opponent today is a tougher customer, however: world No 21 Alexei Popyrin, who beat compatriot Aleksandar Vukic in the first round, and who memorably dispatched Novak Djokovic at the US Open last year.

Fourth seed Holger Rune and eight seed Jakub Mensik, who beat British No 2 Cameron Norrie on Monday, are also back in action on another busy day at Queen’s.

The order of play for today is below:

Queen’s Club order of play - Wednesday 18 June

Andy Murray Arena

from 12pm BST

Roberto Bautista Agut v Jakub Mensik [8]

Alexei Popyrin v Jack Draper [2]

Daniel Evans [WC] v Brandon Nakashima

Holger Rune [4] v Mackenzie McDonald [Q]

Court One

from 12pm BST

Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard/Rajeev Ram v Julian Cash/Lloyd Glasspool [4]

Matthew Ebden/Jordan Thompson v Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten [2]

Taylor Fritz/Jiri Lehecka v Alex de Minaur/Alexei Popyrin (after suitable rest)

When is Jack Draper playing at Queen’s?

Jack Draper takes on Alexei Popyrin second on the show court at Queen’s, the Andy Murray Arena.

Play begins at 12pm, so Draper is likely to be on court around 1.30-2pm, depending on the length of the previous match.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.

The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.

