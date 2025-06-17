Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen’s Club order of play, results and day two schedule

The top three seeds - Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, and Taylor Fritz - are all in action on a busy day two

Flo Clifford
Tuesday 17 June 2025 02:24 EDT
Comments
Rune secures straight set win over O'Connell at Queens

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the action on a blockbuster second day at the Queen’s Club.

The Spaniard is the top seed and 2023 champion, while his conqueror last year, Jack Draper, is seeded second and will also take to the court today.

Alcaraz faces off against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Draper will begin his grass-court season against the unorthodox American player Jenson Brooksby.

American third seed Taylor Fritz and sixth seed Ben Shelton, along with fifth seed Alex de Minaur, also get their Queen’s campaigns underway on day two.

The order of play for today is below:

Recommended

Queen’s Club order of play - Tuesday 17 June

Andy Murray Arena

from 12pm BST

Alex de Minaur [5] vs Jiri Lehecka

Jenson Brooksby vs Jack Draper [2]

Carlos Alcaraz [1] vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

[Q] Corentin Moutet vs Taylor Fritz [3]

Court 1

from 12pm BST

Brandon Nakashima vs Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard

Arthur Rinderknech [LL] vs Ben Shelton [6]

Jordan Thompson vs Jaume Munar

Gabriel Diallo vs Billy Harris [WC]

When is Jack Draper playing at Queen’s?

Jack Draper takes on Jenson Brooksby second on the show court at Queen’s, the Andy Murray Arena.

Play begins at 12pm, so Draper is likely to be on court around 1.30pm, depending on the length of the previous match.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.

The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in