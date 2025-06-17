Queen’s Club order of play, results and day two schedule
The top three seeds - Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, and Taylor Fritz - are all in action on a busy day two
Carlos Alcaraz headlines the action on a blockbuster second day at the Queen’s Club.
The Spaniard is the top seed and 2023 champion, while his conqueror last year, Jack Draper, is seeded second and will also take to the court today.
Alcaraz faces off against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Draper will begin his grass-court season against the unorthodox American player Jenson Brooksby.
American third seed Taylor Fritz and sixth seed Ben Shelton, along with fifth seed Alex de Minaur, also get their Queen’s campaigns underway on day two.
The order of play for today is below:
Queen’s Club order of play - Tuesday 17 June
Andy Murray Arena
from 12pm BST
Alex de Minaur [5] vs Jiri Lehecka
Jenson Brooksby vs Jack Draper [2]
Carlos Alcaraz [1] vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
[Q] Corentin Moutet vs Taylor Fritz [3]
Court 1
from 12pm BST
Brandon Nakashima vs Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard
Arthur Rinderknech [LL] vs Ben Shelton [6]
Jordan Thompson vs Jaume Munar
Gabriel Diallo vs Billy Harris [WC]
When is Jack Draper playing at Queen’s?
Jack Draper takes on Jenson Brooksby second on the show court at Queen’s, the Andy Murray Arena.
Play begins at 12pm, so Draper is likely to be on court around 1.30pm, depending on the length of the previous match.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.
