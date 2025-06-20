Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Jack Draper v Brandon Nakashima live: Queen’s tennis scores and results with Alcaraz in action later

Second seed Draper takes on American player Nakashima in the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club on Friday

Kieran Jackson
at Queen's Club
Friday 20 June 2025 06:30 EDT
Comments
Draper fights back from set down against Popyrin to reach last eight at Queen's

Jack Draper is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club as he takes on Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The British No 1 overcame Alexei Popyrin in a final-set tie-break in the last round and will be targeting a more comfortable afternoon on Friday. Draper is second on Andy Murray Arena.

Carlos Alcaraz, after a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday, plays Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in his last-eight match, with the prospect of a semi-final against Holger Rune awaiting him if he wins.

British No 2 Jacob Fearnley, in his first ATP quarter-final, takes on Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the first match on, starting at midday.

Follow live updates from Queen’s Club with The Independent

Recommended

ORDER OF PLAY - FRIDAY 20 JUNE

Starts at 12pm

Jiri Lehecka vs Jacob Fearnley

Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech

Holger Rune vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Kieran Jackson20 June 2025 11:26

Queen's quarter-finals!

Jack Draper is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club as he takes on Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The British No 1 overcame Alexei Popyrin in a final-set tie-break in the last round and will be targeting a more comfortable afternoon. Draper is second on Andy Murray Arena.

Carlos Alcaraz, after a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday, plays Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in his last-eight match, with the prospect of a semi-final against Holger Rune awaiting him if he wins.

British No 2 Jacob Fearnley, in his first ATP quarter-final, takes on Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the first match on, starting at midday.

Draper's forehand was as precise and powerful as ever
Draper's forehand was as precise and powerful as ever (Getty)
Kieran Jackson20 June 2025 11:08

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in