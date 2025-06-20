Jack Draper v Brandon Nakashima live: Queen’s tennis scores and results with Alcaraz in action later
Second seed Draper takes on American player Nakashima in the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club on Friday
Jack Draper is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club as he takes on Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals on Friday.
The British No 1 overcame Alexei Popyrin in a final-set tie-break in the last round and will be targeting a more comfortable afternoon on Friday. Draper is second on Andy Murray Arena.
Carlos Alcaraz, after a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday, plays Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in his last-eight match, with the prospect of a semi-final against Holger Rune awaiting him if he wins.
British No 2 Jacob Fearnley, in his first ATP quarter-final, takes on Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the first match on, starting at midday.
Follow live updates from Queen’s Club with The Independent
ORDER OF PLAY - FRIDAY 20 JUNE
Starts at 12pm
Jiri Lehecka vs Jacob Fearnley
Brandon Nakashima vs Jack Draper
Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech
Holger Rune vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Queen's quarter-finals!
Jack Draper is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals at Queen’s Club as he takes on Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals on Friday.
The British No 1 overcame Alexei Popyrin in a final-set tie-break in the last round and will be targeting a more comfortable afternoon. Draper is second on Andy Murray Arena.
Carlos Alcaraz, after a titanic three-hour-plus battle on Thursday, plays Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in his last-eight match, with the prospect of a semi-final against Holger Rune awaiting him if he wins.
British No 2 Jacob Fearnley, in his first ATP quarter-final, takes on Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the first match on, starting at midday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments