Carlos Alcaraz v Jaume Munar: Queen’s tennis scores and updates after Fearnley takes on Moutet

Top seed Alcaraz continues his Queen’s campaign today against his compatriot Jaume Munar

Flo Clifford
Thursday 19 June 2025 07:15 EDT
Norrie knocked out of Queens Club by Menšík

Queen’s continues today with top seed and 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz back in action, as he bids to join rival and second seed Jack Draper in the quarter-finals.

Draper progressed thanks to a gritty three-set win over Alexei Popyrin yesterday and will next play on Friday, when he faces American Brandon Nakashima, who knocked out Dan Evans to deny spectators an all-British quarter-final.

Alcaraz beat Adam Walton in straight sets in his first grass-court match of the season but was made to work against spirited opposition from the Australian, who belied his ranking of world No 86.

The world No 2 plays his 59th-ranked compatriot Jaume Munar third on Andy Murray Arena, after Jacob Fearnley plays tricky Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog below:

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Queen’s!

Carlos Alcaraz headlines today’s action, with British hopeful Jacob Fearnley also taking to the Andy Murray Arena.

Flo Clifford19 June 2025 12:13

