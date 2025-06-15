Amanda Anisimova v Tatjana Maria: How to watch women’s final at Queen’s Club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eighth seed Amanda Anisimova faces surprise finalist Tatjana Maria at Queen’s Club today.

The German veteran Maria defied the odds to move into the biggest final of her career when she stunned second seed and Australian Open champion Madison Keys 6-3, 7-6(3) in the semi-finals.

The unseeded Maria came into the tournament carrying the burden of nine straight losses with many wondering if the 37-year-old mother of two was a spent force. But she put those doubts to bed on the lush green surface at the Andy Murray Arena, where she has now knocked out two grand slam champions in back-to-back matches.

Having upset former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals, Maria will now play Amanda Anisimova in the final after the American overcame Olympic champion and top seed Qinwen Zheng in her semi-final.

Here’s all you need to know about the women’s final at Queen’s:

What time is the final?

The final is currently scheduled for 1.30pm BST on Andy Murray Arena at Queen’s Club on Sunday.

How to watch?

In the UK, the women's final at Queen's Club will be broadcast live on BBC One.

You can also stream it live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app. Live radio commentary will be available on Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

Amanda Anisimova reacts to semi-final win and prospect of facing surprise finalist Tatjana Maria

“I’m so happy to be through this match – I’ve never got a win over her,” Anisimova said after beating Qinwen Zheng. “Every time we’ve played we’ve had some really tough battles and I think I was just relieved there at the end.

“The conditions were tricky so I’m sure we struggled a bit from that but we still managed to play some good tennis so I’m happy with that. I’m happy with the way I was able to stay composed and just fight my way through.

“It’s going to be tricky on grass. I’m super happy to see her in the final, it’s incredible what she’s doing. It’s really special for her and it’s going to be a great final.

“The crowd have been amazing this week and I’ve been having a lot of fun playing out here. I’m really excited to be in my first grass final and especially here, I love playing in London.”

Tatjana Maria reacts to stunning run to Queen’s final

“Oh my god, I cannot believe it, it’s a dream come true,” Maria said. “It’s amazing to play here. It’s such a special place. I couldn’t wish for a better tournament to be in the final – I’m so, so proud.

“You always have to keep going, you can’t stop no matter how it goes. I think I’m a good example for this. You always have your ups and downs but you have to keep going. I love playing tennis, I love this sport and I live for these special moments.”