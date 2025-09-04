Naomi Osaka v Amanda Anisimova start time: When is US Open semi-final?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naomi Osaka bids to reach her first grand slam final in almost five years against home US Open favourite Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka, the 2019 and 2020 champion in New York, won the last of her four grand slam titles at the 2021 Australian Open before taking a break from the sport for her mental health and giving birth to her daughter Shai in 2023.

The former World No 1 defeated Coco Gauff in the last-16 and then Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals and is enjoying her best run of form since returning to the sport 18 months ago.

She will face Anisimova, who claimed redemption for her 6-0 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat by beating Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals 6-4 6-3. The 24-year-old American is through to her first US Open semi-final.

Naomi Osaka v Amanda Anisimova start time

Osaka and Anisimova will play in the second semi-final of the night, following Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula, which starts from 7pm. Osaka and Anisimova could therefore take to court at around 9pm local time (2am UK time).

Naomi Osaka v Amanda Anisimova head to head

Osaka and Anisimova have played twice before, with Anisimova winning both meetings. Both came in 2022 and at the grand slams. Anisimova defeated Osaka when she was defending Australian Open champion in 2022. She then won again in straight-sets at the French Open.

What did Osaka say about Anisimova?

“She's always been one of the most talented players on tour. I think no one wants to see her name next to theirs, especially with what she would potentially do.

“I think she's one of the players where you don't know where she's going to hit the ball kind of thing. I honestly didn't watch the Wimbledon final. Obviously I saw the scoreline, and I saw how devastated she must be, but I think to play Iga here now and to win it on home soil is something that is a really big achievement, and credit to her.

“I think the match is going to be really tough tomorrow.”

What did Anisimova say about Osaka?

“She's won four grand slams. She obviously knows the game very well and is very successful. She's a really strong hitter.

“I mean, she plays really well on the hard courts. We know that. I feel like she's really found her groove. She's put in a lot of work this past year. I've observed it, and I've seen it.

“Yeah, I feel like she's really found her momentum here. She looks like she's enjoying it out there, so yeah. Obviously she's always been a top player and one of the best.”