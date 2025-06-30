Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tearful former finalist Ons Jabeur retires with injury in Wimbledon first round

The two-time runner-up in SW19 has endured a torrid time with injuries.

Ed Elliot
Monday 30 June 2025 08:16 EDT
Ons Jabeur leaves the court for a medical timeout (John Walton/PA)
Ons Jabeur leaves the court for a medical timeout (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur retired injured from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova.

The 30-year-old, who was beaten in the 2022 and 2023 finals, trailed 7-6 (5) 2-0 to the Bulgarian world number 111.

Jabeur was in tears before receiving treatment during a medical timeout in the first set of the match on Court 14.

The Tunisian, who was also a beaten finalist in the 2022 US Open, has endured a torrid time with injuries and plummeted to 59 in the rankings.

A shoulder issue led to a premature end to her 2024 season and, just three months into her return, she hobbled off court in tears at this year’s Miami Open after suffering a leg strain.

“I wasn’t expecting not to feel good, I’ve been practising pretty well the last few days but I guess these things happen and I’m pretty sad,” said Jabeur.

“It doesn’t really help me with my confidence. I keep pushing myself, even though it was a very tough season for me, so I hope I can feel better and see what’s going to happen.”

