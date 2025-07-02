Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“A big thing for me is playing the ball, not the player,” said Ollie Tarvet before the biggest match of his life against reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz. Except the ball came at the world No 733 faster than ever before, with more topspin revs at a more devilish angle. Tarvet was right: it was the same ball played in the same parameters as his wins on the US college scene in front of a few dozen spectators. And yet this was almost another game entirely, like how laying cheese on bread under the grill is, technically, cooking.

This second-round match came in two parts. The first set felt like what it might look like if a regular muggle played tennis against the world No 2 on Centre Court. Tarvet has played opponents who hit the ball hard, but never before had he faced a player who combines such extreme levels of speed and spin with unerring accuracy, such that Alcaraz’s groundstrokes rushed over the net and dropped magnetically into far-flung corners of the court time and time again, hitting 38 winners in all across three sets.

“I’ve played against really good players before but not quite the level of Alcaraz,” Tarvet said. “As soon as I dropped to 95% focus, I lost the game. When I missed the first serve, the guy’s on the baseline and it’s intimidating, he’s ready to make you run.”

Alcaraz generates around 3,200 RPM on his forehand compared to an average of 2,700 RPM on the ATP Tour; he averages 78mph from the baseline compared to a Tour average of 75mph, and his shot quality is rated as 8.62 by the ATP’s data bods, above Djokovic (8.54) and behind only Jannik Sinner (8.80). The result was that routine groundstrokes stunned the Centre Court crowd, like a moment midway through the first set when he cracked a cross-court missile which brought audible gasps.

“He’s so effortless,” Tarvet said. “It doesn’t feel like he’s hitting the ball that hard but it comes through so quick and so heavy.”

open image in gallery Ollie Tarvet stretches for a backhand ( AP )

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz eventually came through in three sets ( Mike Egerton/PA )

Alcaraz produced moments of magic, like the start of the second set when he whipped the ball around the net post and on the line – Tarvet’s challenge gave the crowd the chance to appreciate Alcaraz’s accuracy on the big screen. Even his misses had spectators grinning to one another at the thrill of what they’d just seen, like the blind flick he attempted running back towards his own baseline, or the diving passing shot which saw his racket go flying and sent the ball just the wrong side on the tramline.

Yet the latter two sets of his 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory were different. Tarvet’s eyes began to calibrate, adjusting to the flight of the ball in the same way players adjust from clay to grass. He broke serve in the second set, and again in the third as if to prove it was no fluke. How many Centre Court debutants wilt in the spotlight against great champions? The 21-year-old blossomed in the afternoon sunshine, fist-pumping his way to hard-earned points, each a little confirmation of what he already suspected: that he could cope out here.

It proved Tarvet is far better than his lowly world ranking suggests. He has deliberately delayed his ascent to the professional ranks by taking the college route, enrolling at the University of San Diego on a communications and marketing course in order to mature in the nurturing, high-tech US system which shaped fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley. Along the way he has won college tournaments and ITF Tour titles, the third tier of men’s tennis, honing his game in a sophisticated training environment against capable opposition.

It is a route not commonly trodden by elite European players, who tend to get out on the professional circuit far quicker. But it offers access to elite coaching and facilities, and a place to grow physically and mentally without the financial pressures that come with travelling around the pro tour, even if the college system’s draconian rules mean Tarvet can scoop only £10,000 of his £99,000 winnings for reaching the second round.

US college sport is a popular choice with European golfers, helping to mould Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg, and it is increasingly showing itself as road to professional tennis. Norrie says he got “stronger, smarter, and learned how to compete at a high level consistently” at Texas Christian University, while coaches extol the virtues of their programmes. “A lot of European kids are technically sound but not physically ready at 18,” said former Georgia Tech & Florida coach Bryan Shelton. “College gives them a runway without sacrificing competition.”

open image in gallery Alcaraz congratulates Tarvet on his run to the second round of Wimbledon ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Tarvet waves to Centre Court following his defeat ( Mike Egerton/PA )

Tarvet insists he will not be quitting university to go professional. “Nothing’s changed based on the last 10 days. I still want to go back to University of San Diego, it’s been incredible. I think I have a few things, a few creases in my game I need to iron out. I think if you give me a year, especially with the coaches that we have at USD, I think I’ll be in a much better spot.”

On only his second pro tour match, Tarvet rose to the occasion, playing with his chest out and chin up, roaring at hard-fought winners and vital holds of serve. He started to get a foothold late in the first set and then broke the Alcaraz serve to rouse the crowd, even if the threat of an upset was snuffed out a couple of minutes later when the Spaniard summoned Deity Mode to immediately break back.

The third set was tighter still and afterwards Alcaraz embraced Tarvet at the net, congratulating his opponent and telling him to keep working hard. “The level we can see in college is pretty high,” Alcaraz said, pointing out the record number, 26, of US college students and graduates playing at Wimbledon this year. “It’s his second match on the tour and I just loved his game to be honest.”

Tarvet was equally magnanimous. “Credit to him, he plays the big points incredibly well. And that's the difference, you feel like you're in the set and you lose 6-1. It's not every day that you get to play against maybe the best player in the world. And even though it was not the result that I wanted today, it was definitely the most special day of my life.”