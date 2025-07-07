When is Novak Djokovic playing his quarter-final match at Wimbledon?
Djokovic is searching for his eighth Wimbledon title this summer
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are in full swing at the All England Club, where there have already been a number of eye-catching results thanks to an interesting opening week. Yet Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion, has largely avoided drama in storming into the quarter-finals.
Although the Serb suffered from some stomach issues in his first-round tie with Alexandre Muller, he came through that test, before looking imperious in dismissing British hope Dan Evans.
Djokovic was again in sparkling form as he saw off compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, and those results took him to the second week in SW19, where Alex de Minaur awaited. Again, Djokovic was seen clutching his stomach throughout, but he bounced back to beat the 11th seed in four frames after losing the first.
Who is next for Djokovic, as the quarter-finals arrive? Find out below.
When will Novak Djokovic play?
Djokovic is next due to play on Wednesday 9 July, as he takes on Flavio Cobolli. The Serb is expected to play the 23-year-old Italian, who is seeded 22nd, on Centre Court. In the fourth round, Cobolli dismissed former runner-up Marin Cilic in four sets.
Centre Court - 1.30pm
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Laura Siegemund (GER)
Cam Norrie (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
No. 1 Court - 1.00pm
Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Karen Kachanov [17]
Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
