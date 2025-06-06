Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner start time: When is French Open semi-final?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic battles World No 1 Jannik Sinner for a place in the French Open final and in the latest chapter of their inter-generational rivalry.

Djokovic, 38, become the oldest French Open semi-finalist since 1968 when he outclassed the third seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday night, with the 24-time grand slam champion saying the win proved he can still compete with the best.

Sinner, 23, is the reigning US Open and Australian Open champion and increased his winning streak at the grand slams to 19 matches when he thrashed Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

The Italian, who is bidding to reach his first French Open final, has raced through the draw and has beaten Djokovic the last three times they have played, including the 2024 Australian Open semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner?

The match will be the second men’s semi-final on Friday 6 June and will follow the previous contest between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti. It won’t start before 6pm BST (7pm local time).

French Open order of play - Friday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 1:30pm BST

[2] Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti [8]

Not before 6pm BST

[1] Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic [6]

What happened in the quarter-finals?

Djokovic produced a tactical masterclass to outmanoeuvre Alexander Zverev and reach his 13th French Open semi-final. Djokovic dropped serve in the opening game of the match but dominated Zverev from there and closed out a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory in three hours. He said it proved that he can still beat the best in the world.

“Obviously beating one of the best players in the world on the biggest stages is something that I definitely work for, and I still push myself on a daily basis at this age because of these kind of matches and these kind of experiences,” Djokovic.said. “It's a proven kind of testament to myself that I can and to others that I can still play on the highest level.”

Sinner continued his dominant form by thrashing Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0. The Italian dropped just six games against Bublik and it added to his string of one-sided victories so far. The 23-year-old also dropped just eight games against Andrey Rublev, three games against Jiri Lehecka and seven games against Richard Gasquet.

After losing to Sinner, Bublik said: “He's playing fast. He's playing smart. He's basically playing every match under two hours, so physically he's very at a top level, so it's not easy, as you can see. It's not only me who got bageled.”

What has Novak Djokovic said about Jannik Sinner?

“Jannik is in tremendous form, and he has been the best player for the last couple of years, deservedly. He's been playing some terrific tennis, attacking tennis, and just super strong from every aspect of his game.

“I haven't played him now in quite some time and we always had some exciting matches. It's going to be of course semifinals of a grand slam against the No 1 in the world. There is no bigger occasion for me, so I'll try to do my best to step it up and perform as well as I did tonight.”

Sinner defeated Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2024 ( AP )

What has Jannik Sinner said about Novak Djokovic?

“He has shown now in the last period that he is back to the level. He plays very, very well, so it's going to be even there quite tactical, but very, very difficult. He's such an experienced player, 24 grand slams. I think that says everything. Let's see. I'm just happy to be in the semis and see what I can do.

“Last year I played a good match in the semis, so I'm proud to be again here. I wouldn't have thought to be here in this position since my comeback, so I'm very happy to take things like they are, and hopefully I'm ready. I just want to watch my side of the net, and then we see.”

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The overall head-to-head is 4-4. Sinner has won three matches in a row against Djokovic but this will be their first meeting on clay since the very first time they played each other in Monte Carlo in 2021, when Sinner was still a teeanger. Djokovic won that match 6-4 6-2.

2024: Shanghai Masters, final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets

2024: Australian Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in four sets

2023: Davis Cup Finals, semi-final, indoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: ATP Finals, final, indoor hard - Djokovic wins in two sets

2023: ATP Finals, round robin - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Wimbledon, semi-final, grass - Djokovic wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, quarter-final, grass - Djokovic wins in five sets

2021: Monte Carlo, round of 32, clay, Djokovic wins in two sets