Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev start time: When is French Open quarter-final?

Novak Djokovic faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open quarter-final as the Serbian continues his bid for a record-extending 25th grand slam singles title.

Djokovic is yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament and defeated Cameron Norrie on Monday to claim his 100th career win at Roland Garros, as well as his 19th French Open quarter-final.

Zverev, the third seed, will be the toughest test Djokovic has faced by far, with the German having reached last year’s final in Paris where he lost in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev won his last meeting with Djokovic, but that came when the 38-year-old retired from their Australian Open semi-final after losing the opening set on a tiebreak. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev?

The match has been scheduled for the night session, which won’t start before 7:15pm BST (UK time) on Wednesday 4 June. It could start later than that if the previous matches run over.

French Open order of play - Wednesday 4 June (from 10am BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Madison Keys [7] vs Coco Gauff [2] 6-7 6-4 6-1

Lois Boisson def. Mirra Andreeva [6] 7-6 6-3

Jannik Sinner [1] bt. Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0

not before 7.15pm

Alexander Zverev [3] vs Novak Djokovic [6]

What happened in the fourth round?

Djokovic defeated Norrie in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, to extend his winning streak on clay after winning the title in Geneva before the French Open began.

“I can always expect myself to play better,” he said. “Considering the opponent’s form, as well, and the last‑16 round and the occasion, I think was a very good match. From my side, a very solid performance.”

Zverev progressed to his fifth consecutive French Open quarter-final after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired while trailing 6-3 4-0, having struggled with an injury during the match.

Zverev has won his last four French Open quarter-finals but trails the head-to-head against Djokovic 8-5. However, they have only played each other twice from the 2022 season onwards, with the record 1-1.