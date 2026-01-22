Cameron Norrie v Alexander Zverev start time and how to watch Australian Open match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie bids for revenge against Alexander Zverev in an Australian Open third-round clash on Friday.

Norrie, once again the last Briton standing in the singles of a grand slam, lost to Zverev in a final-set tiebreak when they previously met at the fourth round of this tournament in 2024. That year, Norrie also lost to Zverev in the third round of Wimbledon.

Norrie, the 26th seed, survived an ill-timed rain delay to defeat Emilio Nava and close out a 6-1 7-6 (3) 4-6 7-6 (5) victory in the second round, and is relishing the opportunity to be the underdog against the world No 3 and last year’s Australian Open runner-up, even though he has lost all six of his matches against the German.

“I'm excited to play against him. I think it's nice being the underdog again,” Norrie said. “To go and play him, nothing to lose. I want to take it to him, just rest up, get to hopefully enjoy another amazing atmosphere like I did today.

“I think I can trouble him. I'm going to have to really play complete match and play well for four hours I think to have a chance with him.”

When is Norrie v Zverev?

The Australian Open third round match will not start before 7:30am GMT (UK time) on Friday 23 January. It could be slightly later than that depending on previous match between Iva Jovic and Jasmine Paolini on the John Cain Arena.

Friday’s order of play

John Cain Arena

12:30 AM GMT

Victoria Mboko (CAN) [17] vs. Clara Tauson (DEN) [14] Tommy Paul (USA) [19] vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [14]

6:00 AM GMT

Iva Jovic (USA) [29] vs. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [7] Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs. Cameron Norrie (GBR) [26]

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

What has Norrie said?

“So excited. He's one of the most consistent players on the tour. I think he loves playing me. Every time we play we have such high-level matches. He always beats me. The last maybe four or five times.

“We always have close sets, close matches. I played him fourth round here, lost 7-6 in the fifth. But he's one of the best competitors out there. I'm excited. I'm feeling good.

“I think I can trouble him, for sure. I'm going to have to really play a complete match and play well for four hours to have a chance with him. I really can take a lot of confidence from the first three weeks of the year, how I'm managing my service games, how I'm putting a lot of returns in court.

“I feel like I'm there every single point. I know that's more kind of my trademark, to be there every point. I think I've been doing a really good job with that. I think that's the reason why I won today. My tennis has been there. I've been feeling the ball great. I think mentally I'm feeling in a good place.”