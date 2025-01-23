Aryna Sabalenka v Paula Badosa LIVE: Australian Open latest score and updates from Women’s semi-final
Iga Swiatek also aims to reach the final when she takes on Madison Keys in the second semi-final
Iga Swiatek looks to reach the Australian Open final for the first time as she faces Madison Keys at the Rod Lever Arena in the women’s singles semi-finals this morning.
The Pole’s only appearance at stage of the tournament came in 2022 when she was beaten by Danielle Collins in straight sets. But, Swiatek is in fine form having beaten all of her opponents over two sets in this campaign including Emma Raducanu in the third round and Emma Navarro in the quarter-finals despite some controversy over a double bounce point.
Her opponent, Keys, also last reached the semi-finals in 2022 but was beaten by Ashleigh Barty who went on to win the tournament. Keys’s previous two outing saw her battle past Elena Rybakina in the fourth round then Elina Svitolina in the quarters. The American has had a tougher run but is a wiley competitior and should give Swiatek some trouble.
Before the duo take to court, reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Paula Badosa in the first semi-final of the day.
Follow the latest updates from the Australian Open semi-finals in our live blog below:
*Aryna Sabalenka 0-1 Paula Badosa
Hold! Some brilliant first serves and counter-punching from Paula Badosa sees her hold serve in this opening game.
A volley from up the court landing in the net from the defending champion.
Badosa needed to start strongly and she has.
Aryna Sabalenka 0-0 Paula Badosa*
Even before a ball has been served, the win predictor is giving Aryna Sabalenka a 71% chance to reach the final.
Paula Badosa gets this match going with a serve to Sabalenka’s forehand. The Belarusian pounds back some heavy strokes which eventually break down Badosa who skews a return out of play.
Badosa’s response is an ace but Sabalenka continues her tactic of forehand bullying and nudges ahead.
15-30.
Aryna Sabalenka 0-0 Paula Badosa*
The first of the women’s semi-finals is about to get underway.
Paula Badosa has won the toss and will serve first. The Spaniard has never reached this stage of the Australian Open and she’ll want to impress on the biggest stage.
Aryna Sabalenka has the better head-to-head record between the two but they’ve played out a few tense matches.
Hopefully there’s another one today.
Aryna Sabalenka v Paula Badosa
Aryna Sabalenka strides onto the court at Rod Lever Arena with headphones and a determined look on her face.
Paula Badosa waves to the crowd as she precedes the world No. 1.
These two are good friends but Sabalenka is the overwhelming favourite to win this one.
Sabalenka 'not scared' of defeat or pressure
Aryna Sabalenka was asked if she got scared ahead of big matches like today’s semi-final in a pre-match press conference.
She said: “Did you say scared?
“I think it’s nothing to do with being scared, I’m past that stage. I was just trying to figure out how to play in these conditions.”
Sabalenka and Badosa must set aside friendship
Sabalenka and Badosa must set aside friendship when the two meet on Rod Laver Arena
Having dropped just one set so far at Melbourne Park, Spanish 11th seed Badosa presents a formidable obstacle for Belarusian world number one Sabalenka.
Badosa, who is looking in her best shape since falling out of the top 50 due to a series of injuries including a chronic back problem that threatened her career, stunned American third seed Coco Gauff to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka's relentless pursuit of a third straight Australian Open title continued after she battled past Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 2-6 6-3, dropping a set for just the second time in three years at Melbourne Park.
Sabalenka and Badosa have previously met seven times, with Sabalenka winning five of those meetings including their latest encounter at the third round of Roland-Garros last year.
Badosa will now have the opportunity to avenge that heartbreak.
"She is showing why she's the number one in the world right now. She's being very consistent, very aggressive. Very intense player. She's always a really tough one to face," former world number two Badosa told reporters.
"I faced her last year, but I think I was not in the form I am in now. If it is Aryna, I am really looking forward for that match."
Swiatek on double bounce controversy:
“I didn’t see the replay because after the point I didn’t look up at the screens because I wanted to stay focused and didn’t want this point to stay in my head for a longer period of time.
“I wasn’t sure if it was a double bounce or I hit it with my frame. It was hard to say because I was full sprinting. I don’t remember even seeing the contact point.
“I thought this is the umpire’s job to call it. I was also waiting for the VAR, but I didn’t see it, so I just kind of proceeded.”
