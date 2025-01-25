Madison Keys shocks Aryna Sabalenka to win Australian Open title
World number one Sabalenka was chasing a third successive women’s singles title in Melbourne.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Madison Keys dethroned Aryna Sabalenka to become the oldest first-time winner of the women’s singles title at the Australian Open.
World number one Sabalenka was bidding to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in the late 1990s to win three straight titles at Melbourne Park.
But American Keys, who seemed destined never to achieve the grand slam title that had been predicted when she turned professional aged only 14, followed up her upset of second seed Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals by claiming a 6-3 2-6 7-5 victory.