Katie Boulter vs Madison Keys start time: When is French Open match?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Boulter takes on Madison Keys at the French Open as the British No 1 looks to build on her first main draw win at Roland Garros.

Boulter claimed her first victory on the Paris clay as she defeated Carole Monnet 6-7 6-1 6-1 and said it was a victory she “would not forget”.

“Sometimes I find it really difficult on this surface,” Boulter said, “I persevered and tried my hardest to bring some good tennis and obviously my first Roland Garros win, you never forget those ones.”

Up next for the British No 1 is a date with Australian Open champion Keys, who is a former semi-finalist at the French Open with that result coming in 2022.

It will be the first time the players have met, and the second-round match has been given top billing after it was scheduled on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

What time is Katie Boulter vs Madison Keys

The second round match has been scheduled third on Court Philippe-Chatrier, following the matches between Jessica Pegula and Ann Li and men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner and retiring French favourite Richard Gasquet.

With play starting at 11am UK time, Keys and Boulter could expect to get onto court at around 3pm UK time, but it may be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous matches.

Is it on TV and how can I watch?

Yes, the match will be on TV, like every other match during the grand slam on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers can watch a live stream on the app through mobile devices.

French Open order of play (Thursday 29 May)

all times BST

Court Philippe-Chatrier (start 11:00)

Ann Li (USA) vs. Jessica Pegula (USA) [3]

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs. Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Madison Keys (USA) [7] vs. Katie Boulter (GBR)

Night session, not before 19:15

Gaël Monfils (FRA) vs. Jack Draper (GBR) [5]

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (start 10:00)

Jaume Munar (ESP) vs. Arthur Fils (FRA) [14]

Tereza Valentova (CZE) vs. Coco Gauff (USA) [2]

Corentin Moutet (FRA) vs. Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [17] vs. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

Court Simonne-Mathieu (start 10:00)

Mirra Andreeva [6] vs. Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs. Jesper de Jong (NED)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) vs. Paula Badosa (ESP) [10]

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs. Ugo Humbert (FRA) [22]

Court 14 (start 10:00)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9] vs. Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [15] vs. Veronika Kudermetova

João Fonseca (BRA) vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)

Victoria Azarenka vs. Sofia Kenin (USA) [31]

Court 7 (start 10:00)

Henrique Rocha (POR) vs. Jakub Mensik (CZE) [19]

Andrey Rublev [17] vs. Adam Walton (AUS)

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs. Lois Boisson (FRA)

Alycia Parks (USA) vs. Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Court 6 (start 10:00)

Magdalena Frech (POL) [25] vs. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova [20]

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [27] vs. Filip Misolic (AUT)