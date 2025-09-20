Plenty for Great Britain to be positive about despite BJK Cup loss to the USA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain’s wait to get their hands on the Billie Jean King Cup will continue after they exited the tournament with a semi-final tie loss to the United States.

Sonay Kartal was first to step on court in Shenzhen, China, facing Emma Navarro and going a set up early on with a 6-3 success, but losing the next two sets 6-4 6-3 to leave Great Britain 1-0 down.

Katie Boulter then took on Jessica Pegula in the next singles match and again she hit her stride quickly with a 6-3 victory in the opening set, but after a tussle the second set went 6-4 to the American and the final set then ended 6-2 in favour of Pegula.

“I think the players either side of me should hold their heads high. We really took it to the American team,” captain Anne Keothavong said.

“The matches were close, there were chances in both matches, in the second set, for both players.

“I’ve said throughout the week, this competition is really important to all of us. I think you could see how much it meant to the players competing out there, how much they wanted it.

“They threw everything at it but came up short. That’s sport for you.”

Boulter was able to draw the positives from the match and considers her disappointment in having lost as sign of the higher personal expectations that come with developing as a player.

She said: “I always love walking out there and playing for my country. I think for me it’s where I get my biggest wins and my lowest losses.

“At the same time I know it’s going to motivate me for a very long time.

“Obviously a match like that against a top-quality player, I can’t expect myself to win every time. I’m actually at a stage where I expect myself to win those matches, which is why it hurts more.

“I think that’s a good thing. I think it shows the level that I’m at and I take the positive side of that.

“I’m pleased with myself and how I put myself out there this week and started the week from start to finish.

“I feel like my motivation’s back and I feel like it’s there every single day. It’s a really nice feeling to have because I don’t take that for granted.

“I know what I am capable of. I do hope that people like that don’t want to see my name in a draw, as well.”

Kartal joined the British team for the first time earlier in the season and described the experience as one of the best of her career so far despite the loss.

She said: “It was my first experience this year of playing the qualifiers and playing here. I think there’s a lot of emotion.

“I am gutted we couldn’t pull through it, hopefully I can take this match and give me the momentum that I was having the last few months.

“It’s these weeks that I’ve always said that there the highlights in people’s careers. For me, playing these events is top three.

“It’s a huge honour to represent your country. I think these are the most enjoyable weeks, the toughest weeks.

“Like Katie said, it’s tough when we get this close. It’s been an unbelievable week for me. I’ve loved every single second.”

The USA will now play reigning champions Italy in the final on Sunday, allowing the American team only a brief turnaround as they prepare to challenge for a 19th triumph in the tournament.

American captain Lindsay Davenport said: “It’s been a privilege to be here. I haven’t been back since the 2008 Olympics and to see all the changes in this country, to see all the growth in this sport has been really fun for us.

“It was our goal to make it here. We made it here. We’re through to the final.

“Everything has been perfect for us here this week. We’re excited for one last day of competition tomorrow.”