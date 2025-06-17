Katie Boulter opens up over level of online abuse sent to tennis players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British number two Katie Boulter has lifted the lid on the level of abuse aimed at some tennis players and revealed she and her family have received death threats.

Boulter shared her experiences with BBC Sport to highlight the issue of players receiving toxic messages online.

The 28-year-old’s examples included a message telling her to buy “candles and a coffin for your entire family” with a reference to her “grandmother’s grave if she’s not dead by tomorrow”, one stating she should “go to hell” as she had cost the poster money, and another stating “hope you get cancer”.

Boulter said: “I just wonder who the person is that has sent that. I don’t think it’s something that I would ever say to my worst enemy. It’s just an awful, awful thing to say to anyone. It’s horrible.”

Boulter believes much of the abuse comes from gamblers who have lost money and while she has learned how to better handle it over the years, incidents can raise genuine concerns for her safety.

She said: “I think it just kind of shows how vulnerable we are. You really don’t know if this person is on site. You really don’t know if they’re nearby or if they know where you live or anything like that.”

The message Boulter received relating to her family came during her French Open first-round victory over Carole Monnet on May 29.

And she is concerned that both the frequency and severity of the abuse is increasing and worries about the potential impact on younger players.

She said: “I think it increases in number and it also increases in the level of things that people say. I don’t think there’s anything off the cards now.”