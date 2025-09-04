Naomi Osaka’s stellar run continues with quarter-final win over Karolina Muchova

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naomi Osaka’s grand slam resurgence continued with victory over Karolina Muchova in the US Open quarter-finals.

The four-time grand slam champion has reminded the tennis world of her prodigious talent at Flushing Meadows this year, swatting aside Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

And she will take on another American, Amanda Anisimova, in the last four after a 6-4 7-6 (3) victory over 11th seed Muchova.

Osaka, who has never lost once she has reached the quarter-finals at a grand slam, said: “Last year she beat me when I had one of my best outfits. I’m just really grateful to be here. My dream is coming true.”

Osaka practised with Muchova ahead of the tournament and had joked that the best thing about being seeded again was not having to face her in the first couple of rounds.

They are familiar foes, with Muchova beating Osaka here last year on her way to a second consecutive semi-final before the Japanese star gained revenge at the Australian Open.

Osaka, her gem-studded purple dress glittering under the lights, has found trust again in her power-soaked game, and this was a pleasing clash of styles against the wily Muchova.

Both held their ground until the 10th game, when a break of the Muchova serve gave Osaka the opening set.

The Czech, who has been dogged by injuries throughout her career, headed off court for a medical timeout, returning with her left thigh strapped.

Muchova did not look at all comfortable but that did not stop her twice moving a break ahead in the second set, only to both times be pegged back immediately by Osaka.

On the second occasion, Muchova served for the set, but Osaka refused to allow the contest to go to a decider, moving ahead early in the tie-break and taking her second match point when her opponent drove a final forehand long.