Third seed Jessica Pegula becomes biggest first-round casualty at Wimbledon
The American lost in the first round of a grand slam for the first time since the 2020 French Open.
World number three Jessica Pegula struggled to explain her shock Wimbledon exit as she praised the “insane” performance of opponent Elisabetta Cocciaretto.
Last year’s US Open runner-up crashed out following a 6-2 6-3 defeat to the Italian world number 116 in just 58 minutes.
Seeded third, Pegula became the highest-profile casualty of the women’s draw so far as Cocciaretto celebrated the greatest win of her career.
Asked what went wrong, the 31-year-old American, who lost in the first round of a grand slam for the first time since the 2020 French Open, replied: “I don’t know. She played absolutely incredible tennis.
“Do I think I played the best match ever? No. But I definitely don’t think I was playing bad.
“It’s really a bummer to lose. I haven’t lost first round of a slam in a very long time, so that sucks.
“I’m upset that I wasn’t able to turn anything around. But at the same time, I do feel like she played kind of insane. Hats off to her. Kudos to her for playing at a high level that I couldn’t match it today.”
Cocciaretto, who had only once before defeated a top-10 player, spectacularly turned the tables on Pegula, having suffered a 6-4 6-0 round-three loss to her in SW19 in 2023.
Queen’s champion Tatjana Maria, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, also made an early exit as she lost in three sets to American Katie Volynets.