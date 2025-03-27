Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open run ends in quarter-final loss to Jessica Pegula

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu’s impressive run to the Miami Open quarter-finals has come to an end at the hands of fourth seed Jessica Pegula.

The American survived a mid-match surge from Raducanu en route to a tough 6-4 6-7 (3) 6-2 victory.

The British number two had numerous opportunities to snag momentum during the match, but repeatedly let them slip through her fingers.

Raducanu converted just one of her six opportunities to break Pegula’s fearsome serve, and despite rallying in the second set to force a decider, was ultimately unable to match Pegula in the third.

Despite the loss, Raducanu’s run to the final eight in Miami marked her best performance in a tournament since being crowned 2021 US Open champion.

Pegula gave credit to Raducanu’s performance in her post-match comments.

She said: “It was tough. I played a good first set, a little let down in the second, got it back, went up 2-0 in the tiebreak, but it kind of flipped.

“She started moving the ball really well, serving good… sometimes it just happens, but I just wanted to come out in the third really strong, really quick, and just kind of jump on her and not keep the third set too close.”

Pegula will face 19-year-old wild card Alexandra Eala in the semi-finals, after the Filipino upset world number two Iga Swiatek 6-2 7-5 in their quarter-final clash.

There was also a shock result in the men’s tournament, with top seed Alexander Zverev falling to French 17th seed Arthur Fils.

The German looked unfazed in the first set before Fils seemingly found his feet, wrapping up the surprise 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory in just over two hours.

And Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov outlasted Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in a three-set battle, which took almost three hours.