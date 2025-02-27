Jannik Sinner’s Laureus award nomination withdrawn following doping ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner’s nomination for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is being withdrawn after he was given a three-month doping ban.

The world number one accepted the suspension earlier this month in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Despite the doping case hanging over his head, Sinner put together one of the best seasons in tennis history in 2024, winning eight titles, including his first two grand slam successes at the Australian Open and US Open.

He then successfully defended his title in Melbourne last month, but he will not be adding a prestigious Laureus award.

A statement from Laureus World Sports Academy chairman Sean Fitzpatrick read: “Following discussions by the Laureus Academy, it has been decided that Jannik Sinner’s nomination for this year’s Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is to be withdrawn.

“We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and – whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved – feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed.”

Sinner failed two tests last March but was cleared of blame in August after an independent tribunal accepted he was inadvertently contaminated with the banned substance clostebol by his physio.

WADA did not dispute the facts of the case but appealed against the finding of “no fault or negligence”.

A hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport had been scheduled for April before Sinner and WADA came to their controversial agreement, which has led to a lot of criticism from other players.

The Italian will not miss any grand slam tournaments and will be eligible to return to action after May 4.

The nominations for the Laureus World Sports Awards will be announced in Madrid on Monday.