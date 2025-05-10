Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone LIVE: World No 1 returns from doping ban at Italian Open
Sinner plays his first match since winning the Australian Open in January
World No 1 Jannik Sinner returns to action at the Italian Open this evening following the conclusion of his three-month doping ban.
Sinner has not played since winning the Australian Open in January for his third Grand Slam title after the Italian reached a resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
He is now raring to return at his home tournament in Rome as he looks to build towards the next grand slam at the French Open later this month.
After receiving Sinner a bye to the second round as top seed, he will be welcomed back by Argentine player Mariano Navone in his opening match of the tournament, who beat Sinner’s countryman Federico Cina in straight sets in the first round.
Follow all the build-up and action from Sinner’s return below:
Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of Jannik Sinner's return to action at the Italian Open.
The World No 1 has not played since winning the Australian Open in January after being hit with a three-month doping ban - but gets back on the court tonight in front of a home crowd in Rome.
Stay tuned for all the build-up and action from Sinner’s tennis return.
