Jannik Sinner provides concerning update after sudden Cincinnati Open final retirement

Jannik Sinner’s preparations for his US Open defence have been disrupted by illness after the World No 1 was forced to retire from his Cincinnati Open final against young rival Carlos Alcaraz, lasting just five games.

Sinner was clearly out of sorts on a hot day in Ohio and lost his serve three times before pulling out from the match. The 24-year-old apologised to the crowd and confirmed he started feeling ill the day before, with his condition worsening on the day of the final.

The Italian looks certain to withdraw from the new-look US Open mixed doubles tournament, where he is scheduled to partner Katerina Siniakova on the opening afternoon of the controversially revamped event on Tuesday in New York.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner after retiring from his Cincinnati Open final ( Imagn Images )

A greater concern will be whether Sinner is fit to start his US Open singles campaign in Flushing Meadows, but the defending champion did allay fears that he had picked up an injury before the grand slam by confirming he had been struck down by illness.

“Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys [the crowd],” Sinner said during the peculiar trophy ceremony, as Alcaraz was crowned the champion in strange scenes in Cincinnati.

“I’m super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn’t feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse.

“I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I’m very, very sorry.”

After Sinner and Alcaraz met in the French Open and Wimbledon finals, fans were hoping for a repeat as the young rivals prepared for their first hard-court final in Ohio.

Sinner carried a 26-match hard-court winning run into the final but it was not competitive as he struggled with his movement and the timing of his groundstrokes.

“Of course Carlos congrats,” Sinner said. “Another title. Not the way you wanted to win but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing.

“You and your whole team are doing amazing. Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the US Open and the rest of the season.”

open image in gallery Alcaraz comforts Sinner after his sudden retirement from the match ( Getty )

Alcaraz also had kind words for his rival, and said to Sinner: “As you said Jannik this isn’t the way I want to win matches, to win a trophy. I just gotta say sorry. I know and understand how you can feel right now.

“All I can say… as I said many many times, you are truly a champion. I’m pretty sure from this situation you’re gonna come back better, even stronger. You always do. That’s what true champions do. You really are one. Sorry and come back stronger.”